Take Care Of Toothache At Home With These Home Remedies
Home remedies that will not cure toothache but will definitely give you relief from pain. These include clove oil, garlic,salt water mouthwash and many more
Home remedies for tooth ache: How can you stop a toothache at home?
HIGHLIGHTS
- Some home remedies help when you have a severe toothache
- Salt water rinse is an effective treatment for severe toothache
- Peppermint tea bags can be used to reduce pain and soothe infectious gums
Cavities, toothache, loose fillings, gum infections can all be quite annoying and the nagging pain can make you feel terrible. It can ruin the pleasure of eating and can even be a hindrance while you talk. The sharp and excruciating pain can drive you crazy and if you do not treat it immediately you may end up losing your tooth. While some home remedies may help minor irritations, but if you have a severe toothache you should consult a dentist. Treating toothache naturally might be an option but you should always consult your dentist. These home remedies will not cure the underlying problem but will definitely give you relief from pain.
Here is a list of home remedies for toothache:
1. Salt water mouthwash: A salt water rinse is an effective treatment for many people. Salt water is a natural disinfectant, and it can help loosen food particles and debris that may be stuck in between your teeth. Treating a toothache with salt water can also help reduce inflammation and heal any oral wounds. Mix 1/2 teaspoon of salt into a glass of warm water and use it as a mouthwash.
2. Ice pack: You may use a cold compress when you're experiencing a toothache. When you apply a cold compress, it causes the blood vessels in the area to constrict. This reduces the severity of the pain. Ice helps in reducing any swelling and inflammation. For this you need to hold a towel-wrapped bag of ice to the affected area for 15-20 minutes at a time. You can repeat this after every few hours.
3. Clove oil: Clove contains eugenol, which is a natural antiseptic and has been used to treat toothaches. Clove oil can effectively numb pain and reduce inflammation. Dab a small amount of clove oil onto a cotton ball and apply it to the affected area. Do this a 3-4 times per day. You can also add a drop of clove oil to a small glass of water and use it as a mouthwash.
4. Garlic: For years, garlic has been recognized and used for its medicinal properties. Garlic can help kill harmful bacteria that cause dental plaque and can also act as a pain reliever. Crush a garlic clove to create a paste and apply it to the affected area. You can add a tiny bit of salt if you want. Then you can slowly chew a clove of fresh garlic.
5. Peppermint tea bags: You might be unaware of this but peppermint tea bags can be used to reduce pain and soothe infectious gums. First, use a cool tea bag before applying it to the affected area. It should still be slightly warm. You can also a use a tea bag in the freezer for a couple of minutes to chill it and then apply it to your tooth.
The causes of tooth pain are:
- Tooth infection
- Gum infection
- Tooth decay
- A damaged filling
- Tooth fracture
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
