14 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Cavities

Remember how as children we were constantly rebuked for eating too many sweets or chocolates and were always reminded to brush our teeth before sleeping as well? All this effort was put because our parents did not want us to develop cavities and tooth decay. Cavities and tooth decay are the most common oral health problems. Cavities are seen mostly among children and aged people. However, it can occur to anyone. A dental cavity is a tiny hole in the teeth that can lead to tooth decay. The cavity is caused by the bacteria on the surface of the teeth that creates acid out of sugar. The bacteria form a plaque which is sticky in nature. This plaque releases acid that removes all minerals present on the enamel. This erosion causes tiny holes in the enamel. Once the acid spreads underneath the enamel, it causes the cavity.
Brushing your teeth twice a day - once after waking up and once before sleeping- is the ideal way to not only get rid of cavities but is also good for general dental health. You should also rinse your mouth after eating anything.
Here's a list of 14 best home remedies to get rid of cavities.
1. Fluoride mouthwash
Fluoride is good for teeth and it helps restore the minerals in the teeth. Since demineralizing or lack of minerals are a cause of tooth decay, using fluoride mouthwash can be a great home remedy to get rid of cavities as well as tooth decay.
2. Clove
Clove can be the best ingredient to cure any oral health problem, including cavities. Due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, clove can alleviate pain and prevent cavity to spread.
3. Garlic
Besides being an incredible taste enhancer, garlic is also a health marvel. Eating raw garlic is also very beneficial for oral health. It has antifungal and antibacterial properties in it which works as a painkiller.
4. Bone Broth
Bone broth is a soup made up of boiling bones of healthy animals mixed with fresh vegetables. It is loaded with lots of vitamins, minerals, and fats which are very beneficial for our health. It consists of calcium and magnesium which remove cavities from our teeth and fight tooth decay.
5. Saltwater
Salt water is the most common home remedy for any of the oral health problem. It keeps the mouth bacteria free and removes the stickiness from the cavities. The salt in water neutralizes the pH level in our mouth by removing acids.
6. Clove oil
Clove contains eugenol in it, which plays a role of painkiller. Therefore, clove oil provides quick relief from pain caused by cavity and tooth decay. Its antimicrobial constituents inhibit the growth of any bacteria, fungi or virus.
7. Oil pulling
The technique of using vegetable oil to eliminate impurities is called oil pulling. In this technique, you have to rinse your mouth with oil for 5-10 minutes; you can use any vegetable oil like olive oil or coconut oil. The rinsing process pulls the bacteria out of your mouth. It is very effective for cavities and tooth decay, and it also decreases swelling present in the gum.
8. Lemon
Lemons are rich in vitamin C; the acids present in lemon juice kill the germs and help in easing pain caused by the cavities. You need to keep a lemon in your mouth, chew it and then rinse your mouth with clean water.
9. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties in it, which helps in fighting the cavities. It is a simple process - you just have to massage your teeth and gums with tea tree oil and then rinse your mouth with warm water.
10. Neem
We all know that in older times people used to brush their teeth with neem sticks instead of a toothbrush. Neem is definitely a very effective way to get healthier teeth. The fiber content in it keeps plaque away from your teeth. The technique is very simple, you just have to chew neem leaves and then immediately have to rinse your mouth with water. Neem remains the traditional solution to every medical condition in every household.
11. Baking soda
Baking soda is an antimicrobial agent. It's alkali properties neutralizes the acids present in the mouth and prevent it by causing cavities and tooth decay. Dip a wet brush in baking soda and then brush your teeth with it. You need to be cautious regarding brushing with baking soda, as it can damage the enamel. You should brush with baking soda for a few days only. Another fun fact is that baking soda also whitens the teeth.
12. Eggshell
Eggshells have calcium carbonate in it which removes the decay and refills the mineral back in the enamel. Clean the eggshell and boil it and then further dry it and grind it into powder. Add baking soda and coconut oil to the powder and use it as toothpaste. Keep the paste in an air-packed container.
13. Turmeric
In Ayurveda, turmeric is often used to provide relief from cavities. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which keep the gums healthy and prevent tooth decay. There are two ways to use turmeric. First, apply turmeric on the affected teeth for a few minutes and then rinse your mouth. Second, mix turmeric with mustard oil and massage with the mixture on the teeth and gums for 10 minutes.
Wheatgrass is a good source of vitamin A and E along with iron, calcium, and magnesium. It has antibacterial properties that prevent cavities and tooth decay. Drink a glass of wheatgrass juice or mix 1 part of wheatgrass juice with 6 parts of water and rinse the mouth with it or directly chew wheatgrass if infected.
