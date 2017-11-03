6 Natural Painkillers, Right In Your Kitchcen
These natural painkillers are at your convenience, not in the nearest medical store, but on the shelf of your kitchen.
Natural painkillers are a safer way to get relief
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chemical painkillers can be addictive
- From inflammation to pain relief, turmeric is used
- Yogurt helps with digestion and relieving abdominal pain
In a world of conveniences, healthy and natural food is often replaced with packed and processed food. Following this, pains in various parts of our body pay regular visits. And yet again for that pain we opt for the more convenient option popularly known as "painkillers". These drugs are a combination of chemicals which eventually become our necessity and even for minute discomfort we seek help from tablets and capsules without realizing how much it can affect our liver, kidney and intestine.
But we tend to forget that our kitchen is loaded with natural painkillers which can calm not only minor pain, but major pain as well.
Natural painkillers do exist and that too, at your convenience and in your homes. For relief from pain in various parts of your body, here are some of the painkillers in your kitchen which will not just relieve you but also prevent harmful chemicals from clinging to your internal organs and deteriorating them.
1. Turmeric and Ginger
The spice is known for its medicinal qualities and benefits since ages. From inflammation to pain relief, turmeric is used in treating all such ailments. It works as a strong natural painkiller which is useful in relieving chronic muscle pain, back and toothache and other forms of pain. Also garlic, ginger and hot peppers are strong painkillers in your kitchen which have the same impact on pain.
2. Salt
Strange how something as basic as salt can also help relieve stress! Just a cup of salt added to a bucket of warm water can be very helpful in relieving body ache and reducing inflammation. It is the most popular ways of healing sprains.
3. Yogurt
A bowlful of yogurt acts as a natural painkiller. Yogurt is said to contain a component which is a healthy bacteria that helps in easing digestion and relieving abdominal pain. So, abdominal pain and bloating can be relieved with a bowlful of yogurt.
4. Coffee
Caffeine in coffee eases muscle aches, headaches and even reduces your sensitivity to pain. But this happens only with people who consume it rarely, there are some addicted to coffee and hence that lot is not benefitted much from coffee.
5. Apple cider vinegar
For those experiencing joint pains that hamper mobility or arthritis pain, 2 spoons of apple cider vinegar in 2 glass of water before every meal is a very helpful painkiller.
6. Peppermint
A cup of peppermint tea taken regularly can be a relief in cases of sore throat, abdominal and stomach ache, all caused by stress.
Ginger, cloves, cherries, fish, oats, grapes, pineapples and the list of painkillers in your kitchen goes on. So, the next time you feel ill at ease, don't just straightaway sought help from a crocin or disprin, do look for simple and harmless remedies and make food your medicine.