Not Just Sugar; These Foods Can Also Increase Your Risk Of Cavities
Various foods can increase your risk of cavities. Consuming them properly or avoiding them can help lower risk, read on to find out what these foods are.
While sugar is a well-known cause of cavities, many other foods can also increase the risk
Cavities also known as dental caries, are permanent damage to the tooth enamel caused by bacterial activity that leads to tooth decay. When food particles, especially carbohydrates, remain on the teeth, bacteria feed on them and produce acid, which erodes the enamel over time. If left untreated, cavities can lead to tooth pain, infections, and even tooth loss. While sugar is the most well-known culprit, other foods especially those that are acidic, sticky, or high in starch can also contribute to cavities by promoting bacterial growth and weakening enamel. Keep reading as we list these foods.
Foods besides sugar that can increase your risk of cavities
1. Dried fruits
While dried fruits like raisins, apricots, and dates are considered healthy, they are extremely sticky and cling to teeth, allowing bacteria to produce acid for an extended period. Unlike fresh fruits, dried fruits lack water content, making it harder for saliva to wash away the sugars. Rinsing your mouth or brushing after eating them can help prevent cavities.
2. Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits are highly acidic and can weaken enamel over time, making teeth more susceptible to decay. Frequent exposure to acidic foods can soften the enamel and lead to sensitivity. While citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, it's best to rinse your mouth with water after consuming them to neutralise the acid.
3. Carbonated soft drinks
Soda and energy drinks are highly acidic, even if they are sugar-free. The carbonation increases acid levels in the mouth, which can weaken and erode enamel. Additionally, soft drinks dry out the mouth, reducing saliva production, which is essential for washing away food particles and neutralising acids.
4. Alcohol
Alcohol causes dry mouth by reducing saliva production. Since saliva is essential for keeping bacteria in check and washing away food particles, a lack of it can increase the risk of cavities. Dark-coloured alcoholic drinks like red wine can also stain teeth and weaken enamel. Drinking water alongside alcohol can help maintain saliva flow.
5. Coffee and tea
While black coffee and tea are not inherently bad, adding creamers, milk, and sweeteners can contribute to cavities. Additionally, tannins in tea and coffee can stain teeth and weaken enamel over time. Drinking coffee in moderation and rinsing your mouth afterward can help minimise its effects.
6. Pickles and vinegar-based foods
Pickles and vinegar-based foods are extremely acidic, which can weaken enamel and make teeth more prone to decay. Frequent consumption of acidic foods can de-mineralise teeth, leading to increased sensitivity and cavities. Eating pickles in moderation and pairing them with calcium-rich foods like cheese can help protect teeth.
7. Dairy products with added sugars
While plain yogurt is great for oral health, flavored yogurts and dairy-based desserts contain added sugars that increase cavity risk. Even though yogurt contains probiotics, the sweetened varieties can feed bacteria in the mouth, leading to acid production and tooth decay.
While sugar is a well-known cause of cavities, many other foods can also increase the risk by promoting bacterial growth, weakening enamel, or reducing saliva production. Being mindful of your diet, rinsing your mouth after eating acidic or sticky foods, and maintaining good oral hygiene can significantly reduce the chances of developing cavities.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.