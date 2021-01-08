Winter Skincare Tips: Stretch Marks, Cracked Heels And Other Reasons To Use Cocoa Butter Daily
Winter skincare tips: If your skin reacts to cold temperatures by being scaly and cracked, then cocoa butter is must-have in your skincare routine. It can provide your legs, hands and feet with the right kind of moisture and nourishment in the cold winter months.
Winter skincare tips: Cocoa butter has anti-inflammatory properties
The one ingredient which you must always bank on in winter, especially for skin concerns, is cocoa butter. It is rich in antioxidants and is a great moisturising agent as well. It contains hydrating and nourishing properties that can help in preventing dry skin in winter, which is a very common skin issue. What's more, cocoa butter has anti-inflammatory properties which can help in reducing redness and irritation. People with sensitive skin can especially benefit from adding cocoa butter in their skincare routine.
Reasons to add cocoa butter to your skincare routine
Here are some reasons to add cocoa butter to winter skincare routine
1. Stretch marks: Cocoa butter can effectively lighten stretch marks on the skin. Anti-inflammatory properties of cocoa butter are responsible for this. Apply cocoa butter topically on your stretch marks every day to get effective results.
2. Frizzy hair: If you have frizzy hair, then cocoa butter is the perfect remedy for you. You can apply it after you take a head bath. It can be used as a hair serum. It can help in reducing roughness and fizziness in your hair. You can mix it in coconut oil or jojoba oil to get the desired the consistency.
3. Eczema and infections: If you have burns, eczema, skin dryness or any kind of skin infection, rub a small amount of cocoa butter on your skin. It can help in reducing bruises and calm down the inflamed skin. Make sure you have cocoa butter which is organic, pure and free from chemicals.
4. Scars and spots: If you have acne scars, marks or spots on your skin, then regular application of cocoa butter can be helpful. Antioxidant properties of cocoa butter can be helpful in this. It also contains Vitamin E, which helps in repairing and rejuvenation.
5. Smooth shaves: Shaving in winter can be much easier and smoother with cocoa butter. Mix some cocoa butter in your shaving lotion. It will help you have lesser rough and more smooth skin after shaving.
6. Cracked skin: If your skin reacts to cold temperatures by being scaly and cracked, then cocoa butter is must-have in your skincare routine. It can provide your legs, hands and feet with the right kind of moisture and nourishment in the cold winter months.
7. Relaxation: Add cocoa butter to a warm bath and it will relax and calm you like never before. Add 2 tbsp of cocoa butter in warm water along with a few drops of your favourite essential oil and have a soothing bath to relax your senses.
