Winter Skincare Tips: These Habits Are Sabotaging Your Skin Health

Let's point out the skincare mistakes you might be making this winter and how they can affect your skin health.
Skincare Tips: Using a thicker, oil-based moisturiser during winter helps seal in hydration

Cold winter weather can significantly impact skin health. The combination of chilly temperatures, low humidity, and indoor heating can strip moisture from the skin, leading to dryness, flakiness, and irritation. Harsh winds can further damage the skin barrier, causing redness and sensitivity. Additionally, reduced exposure to sunlight in winter may lower vitamin D levels, which can affect skin repair and immune function. Improper skincare habits can exacerbate these effects, making it crucial to adjust routines to protect and nourish the skin during winter. Keep ready as we point out skincare mistakes you might be making this winter and how they can affect your skin health.

10 Habits for sabotaging your skin health in winter



1. Skipping moisturizer



Neglecting to apply moisturiser after washing your face or body allows water to evaporate from the skin, increasing dryness. Using a thicker, oil-based moisturiser during winter helps seal in hydration and restore the skin barrier.

2. Taking hot showers

Long, hot showers feel comforting in winter but strip the skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and itchy. Opt for lukewarm water and limit showers to 10 minutes to preserve skin moisture.

3. Ignoring sunscreen

Many assume sunscreen isn't necessary in winter, but UV rays can penetrate clouds and reflect off snow, contributing to skin damage and premature aging. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily to shield your skin.

4. Over-exfoliating

Exfoliating too frequently can weaken the skin barrier and cause irritation, especially in winter when the skin is already vulnerable. Limit exfoliation to once a week and choose gentle products.

5. Using harsh cleansers

Cleansers with strong detergents or alcohol-based formulas can deplete the skin's natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Switch to a mild, hydrating cleanser suitable for sensitive skin.

6. Neglecting hands and lips

The hands and lips are particularly prone to cracking and chapping in winter. Failing to moisturise these areas regularly or not using protective gloves and lip balm can worsen the condition.

Apply lip balm regularly to prevent chapped lips during winter

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Relying on indoor heating

Central heating systems lower indoor humidity levels, drying out the skin. Using a humidifier can help maintain moisture in the air, preventing skin dehydration.

8. Wearing irritating fabrics

Rough or woollen clothing worn directly against the skin can cause friction and irritation, especially if the skin is already dry. Layering with soft, breathable fabrics like cotton can reduce irritation.

9. Drinking insufficient water

In colder months, people often drink less water, leading to dehydration that reflects on the skin. Staying hydrated is essential to maintain skin elasticity and moisture levels.

10. Ignoring diet and supplements

A diet lacking in healthy fats, vitamins, and antioxidants can impair the skin's ability to repair and protect itself. Include foods rich in omega-3s, vitamin E, and collagen to support skin health from within.

Make sure to avoid making these mistakes and try to follow a better skincare routine this winter for better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


