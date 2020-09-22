Eczema Management: 7 Tips That Can Help You Prevent Flare-Ups
Eczema is a skin condition which leads to constant itching, red patches, dry skin and inflammation. Read here to know some tips to control this condition.
Eczema leads to severe itching and inflammation
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid using any soaps or body washes on your skin while bathing
- Moisturise your skin regularly to prevent itching
- Eczema flare ups are likely to get worse in winter
Eczema is a skin condition that leads to itchiness and inflammation. This condition may also cause dry, scaly and red patches. Eczema is often called dermatitis. Atopic dermatitis is the most common type of eczema. This condition may go away for a while but it flares up again. The exact cause of eczema is not known but genes and poor immunity may play a role. Several factors including change in weather, certain foods or exposure to harsh products can trigger the condition. This condition can be a little hard to manage. Doctors may recommend certain ointments and medications to control this condition. But you can follow certain precautions to avoid flare-ups. Here are some of these that might help.
Eczema: Tip to manage this skin condition
1. Moisturise your skin properly. Choose a product that suits your skin. You can also choose the one recommended by your doctor. Apply at least twice or thrice a day. It will help reduce itchiness as well.
2. This condition can cause severe itchiness. But you should avoid scratching as much as possible. Use an anti-itch cream as prescribed by your doctor. Cover the affected area or wear gloves at night to prevent itching.
3. Avoid the use of products with dye and perfumes. Always choose mild and natural soaps and other skincare products.
4. Stress is another factor that can worsen this condition. Stay stress-free to fight the complications of this skin disease. Medication and breathing exercises can help you beat stress.
5. Weather changes also affect this condition negatively. Stay away from dust and uncomfortable fabrics. Also, consume a healthy diet loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables to avoid flare-ups.
6. Choose warm baths and add small amount of oils to your bath routine. This will help reduce itchiness. Also, moisturise properly after baths.
7. Stay connected with your doctor to understand the creams, ointments and medications to be used and when.
If this condition is making it difficult to sleep and perform day to day activities, visit your doctor for adequate treatment.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
