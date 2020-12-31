ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

Cracked heel is a common condition these days due to extreme dryness. You can try simple home remedies to fight and prevent cracked heels effectively at home. Read here to know these.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 31, 2020 04:07 IST
2-Min Read
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

Cracked heels can be controlled effectively with optimum moisturisation

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Dry skin is a common condition during the winter season
  2. Adequate moisturisation can help prevent dry skin and cracked heel
  3. Drinking enough water can help keep skin hydrated

Just like your hands and face, your feet too need optimum moisturisation. During the winter season, your skin may need some extra hydration. Cracked heel is also a common condition during winters. It not only looks unappealing but can become painful if left untreated. In worse conditions, it may lead to deep cracks, redness, swelling and pain. Taking care of your heels and a simple routine can help you ensure happy feet. This winter, if you are looking for simple ways to take care of your heels then we have got your covered. Here are a few steps you can follow to prevent and manage cracked heel this winter.

Winter heel care: Follow these to prevent cracked heels


RELATED STORIES
related

Top 5 Home Remedies To Fix Cracked Heels; Know Tips To Prevent Dry And Cracked Heels

Home remedies for cracked heels: If left untreated and the cracks in the heels become deep and can be painful. Read here to know some home remedies for cracked heels.

related

7 Effective Tips To Treat Cracked Heels

Cracked heels can look really bad and make one insecure about exposing their feet in public, making us timid and lowering our confidence. In our busy everyday life, we seldom find time to take care and nurture our feet. Here's how we can include heel care in our everyday skin care regime.

1. Use an ointment or thick moisturiser

Newsbeep

Keeping your feet moisturised can help you prevent dry feet. Using a thick cream or ointment can help you keep your skin healthy. As soon as after taking a bath apply thick moisturiser/ointment on your feet and cover with socks. Also, repeat this two-three times a day or whenever required.

Also read: 5 Natural Ingredients To Make Your Feet Soft And Smooth

2. Do not skin exfoliation

If dryness continues, your heels start to crack. Dirt and dead skin are more likely to deposits in these cracks. You can keep your feet in lukewarm water with some soap for some time. Keep it for at least 15-20 minutes and relax. Later, scrub your feet properly to get rid of dead skin cells. Follow this by moisturising your feet and keep then covered.

7tna63f

Exfoliate your feet to get rid of dead skin cells
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Epsom salt

You can pamper your feet with Epsom salt and the goodness of essential oils. Adding Epsom salt in warm water with a few drops of essential oil (lavender, eucalyptus or peppermint) helps keep your feet healthy.

Also read: Here's What Happens When You Soak Your Feet In Apple Cider Vinegar

4. Apply aloe vera gel overnight

Aloe vera gel is loaded with beauty benefits. It is loaded with antibacterial properties. First, clean your feet properly and apply fresh aloe vera gel properly. Wear socks and keep overnight.

Also read: Itchy Feet? Check If You Have Athlete's Foot


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

If the condition worsens and you notice deep cracks or bleeding, consult your doctor to cure the condition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020
Healthy Christmas Snacks For Kids
Simple New Year Resolutions You Can Keep
Health Tips We Learnt In The New Normal
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising
Plank Every Day: Know The Benefits
Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid
Exercising: Tips For Beginners

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases