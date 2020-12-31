Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Cracked heel is a common condition these days due to extreme dryness. You can try simple home remedies to fight and prevent cracked heels effectively at home. Read here to know these.
Cracked heels can be controlled effectively with optimum moisturisation
Just like your hands and face, your feet too need optimum moisturisation. During the winter season, your skin may need some extra hydration. Cracked heel is also a common condition during winters. It not only looks unappealing but can become painful if left untreated. In worse conditions, it may lead to deep cracks, redness, swelling and pain. Taking care of your heels and a simple routine can help you ensure happy feet. This winter, if you are looking for simple ways to take care of your heels then we have got your covered. Here are a few steps you can follow to prevent and manage cracked heel this winter.
Winter heel care: Follow these to prevent cracked heels
1. Use an ointment or thick moisturiser
Keeping your feet moisturised can help you prevent dry feet. Using a thick cream or ointment can help you keep your skin healthy. As soon as after taking a bath apply thick moisturiser/ointment on your feet and cover with socks. Also, repeat this two-three times a day or whenever required.
2. Do not skin exfoliation
If dryness continues, your heels start to crack. Dirt and dead skin are more likely to deposits in these cracks. You can keep your feet in lukewarm water with some soap for some time. Keep it for at least 15-20 minutes and relax. Later, scrub your feet properly to get rid of dead skin cells. Follow this by moisturising your feet and keep then covered.
3. Epsom salt
You can pamper your feet with Epsom salt and the goodness of essential oils. Adding Epsom salt in warm water with a few drops of essential oil (lavender, eucalyptus or peppermint) helps keep your feet healthy.
4. Apply aloe vera gel overnight
Aloe vera gel is loaded with beauty benefits. It is loaded with antibacterial properties. First, clean your feet properly and apply fresh aloe vera gel properly. Wear socks and keep overnight.
If the condition worsens and you notice deep cracks or bleeding, consult your doctor to cure the condition.
