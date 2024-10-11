Skincare Tips: Here's How To Protect Your Skin As The Weather Changes
Here we share a list of tips you can follow to better protect your skin as the weather changes.
Incorporate omega-3-rich foods to help nourish the skin from within
Weather changes during fall can significantly affect skin health. As temperatures drop and humidity levels decrease, the skin tends to lose moisture, leading to dryness, flakiness, and a dull complexion. Cold winds can further strip the skin of its natural oils, causing irritation, redness, or sensitivity. Indoor heating can also exacerbate dryness, making the skin feel tight and uncomfortable. Additionally, the shift from hot to cooler weather can disrupt the skin's barrier function, making it more vulnerable to environmental damage and breakouts. Proper skincare adjustments during this time are crucial for maintaining healthy, hydrated skin. In this article, we share a list of tips you can follow to better protect your skin as the weather changes.
10 Tips to help protect skin as the weather changes
1. Switch to a hydrating cleanser
A gentle, hydrating cleanser helps retain moisture while removing dirt and impurities without stripping the skin's natural oils. Opt for cream or oil-based cleansers to ensure your skin stays soft and nourished.
2. Moisturise immediately after cleansing
After washing your face or taking a shower, apply moisturiser while your skin is still damp. This helps lock in moisture and prevent dehydration. Choose a thicker, cream-based moisturiser to provide more intense hydration during cooler months.
3. Incorporate a humidifier
Using a humidifier indoors can help maintain moisture in the air, preventing your skin from drying out due to indoor heating. This is especially helpful during the night when skin undergoes repair and restoration.
4. Exfoliate gently
Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells that accumulate due to dryness. However, during fall, it's important to exfoliate gently to avoid irritating sensitive skin. Opt for mild exfoliants like lactic acid or enzyme-based scrubs.
5. Use a hydrating serum
Serums packed with hyaluronic acid or glycerin provide an extra layer of hydration that penetrates deeper into the skin. Applying a serum before moisturising can boost your skin's moisture retention and keep it plump.
6. Wear sunscreen daily
Even though the sun may not feel as intense during fall, UV rays can still damage the skin. Wearing sunscreen with at least SPF 30 protects against harmful UV radiation and prevents premature aging.
7. Limit hot showers
Hot showers can strip the skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and vulnerable. Opt for lukewarm water instead, and limit the time spent in the shower to prevent moisture loss.
8. Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining skin hydration from the inside out. Adequate hydration helps your skin stay supple and reduces the chances of dryness and flakiness.
9. Adjust your diet
Incorporate omega-3-rich foods, such as fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, to help nourish the skin from within. These healthy fats support the skin's barrier function, preventing moisture loss and keeping it soft.
10. Protect your skin outdoors
Wind and cold temperatures can cause chapping and irritation. Wear scarves and gloves to protect exposed skin from the harsh elements, and apply a barrier cream to sensitive areas like lips and hands for extra protection.
Try these tips to prep your skin for the weather change as the days get cooler.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
