Skincare: Follow These Expert Recommended Tips For Healthy Skin This Winter
Skincare tips: Dry skin is a common condition during the winter season. Flaky, dry skin is a not so pleasing experience. Here are some skincare tips straight from expert that can help you maintain a healthy skin in winters.
Skincare tips:
HIGHLIGHTS
- Switch to oil based moisturiser with the onset of winters
- Use a chemical free lip balm for healthy lips
- Do not forget to drink enough water for healthy hair and skin
The harsh cold winds, dry air and low temperature make your skin dry. You may experience many skin issues during the winter season. But the most common is dry skin. If not treated well, it further leads to cuts and flakes. Hot showers and reduced water intake aggregate the situation. Those who have dry skin, may not like the winter season as their skin may become a little extra dry. Therefore, it becomes essential to upgrade your skincare routine during the winter season. A change in skincare routine and the products you use can help fight and prevent dry skin effectively.
Skincare tips: Tips to follow this winter season
Harsh cold winds can be unkind to your skin. The following head to toe skincare tips from Dr. Navya Handa can help handle winter better:
1. Do not skip moisturiser
Generously use of a moisturiser on all parts of the body after a bath with lukewarm water. Much as a very hot water shower is enjoyable, it drains out the natural oils of the skin. Therefore, avoid using water t extreme temperatures.
2. Fight dandruff with oil massage
Dandruff is a common problem during the winter season. Dry scalp leads to dandruff. Maintain scalp hygiene by a weekly hot coconut oil massage followed by a gentle shampoo. If you are experiencing severe dandruff, consult your dermatologist to know which products to use.
Also read: Quick Fixes For Dry Skin In Winters
3. Do not neglect hands and lips
Hands and lips require extra care during cold weather. Use moisturising cream at least three times a day and before bedtime. Ankles, heels and feet though covered in socks most of the day too need attention. Apply a lip balm whenever needed.
4. Hydrate the skin well by drinking enough water throughout the day.
Also read: Skin Care Tips: How To Prevent Dry Skin In Winter? How To Choose The Right Moisturiser? Here Are Some Guidelines For Every Skin Type
5. A generous serving of winter greens, carrots, citrus fruits and also a brisk half an hour walk will surely add glow to your skin.
(Dr. Navya Handa, Consultant, Dermatology & Cosmetology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.