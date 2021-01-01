ASK OUR EXPERTS

Prepare This Simple Drink For A Glowing Skin This Winter

Skincare: A healthy diet can help you ensure healthy skin this winter. Here's a simple recipe you can prepare at home for that glow.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 1, 2021 07:54 IST
4-Min Read
This simple tomato drink can help you achieve glowing skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Tomato is loaded with potassium, vitamin C and other nutrients
  2. Ginger is commonly consumed during the winter season
  3. You can drink this juice every morning for healthy skin

With the beginning of 2021 you can make a simple resolution to keep your skin healthy. A healthy diet can play a major role. From fresh fruits to juices, there are several skin-friendly foods to choose from. This winter you can stick to a simple drink that can make your skin glow from inside out. It just involves three simple ingredients that can help you prevent skin problems and also offer multiple benefits to your overall health. Excited to know more about this magic drink? Here are all the details you need to know.

Winter drink for healthy skin


Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared in one of her Instagram posts her recipe to 'Winter beauty Elixir.' This drink includes simple ingredients like tomato, ginger and coriander.

"Look extra special and dazzle everyone, every day, with that miraculous glow from within! Drink these special glow elixirs starting today!" Batra writes in her post.

Also read: Follow These 5 Steps To Keep Your Skin Healthy In Winters

3dkg8sgg

Both tomato and ginger work wonders for your skin
Photo Credit: iStock

How to prepare this drink

Take one inch of ginger, two sprigs of fresh coriander and one medium-sized tomato. Blend all the ingredients together and drink this every morning.

The nutritionist further explains, "Tomatoes and ginger coupled with coriander are well-known skin healers and glow bringers. The astringent properties in tomatoes help cut down excess sebum production on the skin which leads to reduced outbreak of blackheads and whiteheads. Ginger is known for evening out the skin tone and for working as a gut health booster which directly affects skin health."

Also read: Skincare Tips: Prepare This Nutritionist Recommended Drink For A Sunshine Glow And Clear Skin

This refreshing drink is also beneficial to your health in several other ways. Tomato is loaded with folate, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin K and much more. Tomatoes are often recommended for topical use as well for healthy skin. You can prepare homemade face packs with the help if tomatoes and keep several skin issues at bay.


(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

