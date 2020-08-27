Honey Is Better Than Antibiotics For Common Cold, Researchers Say; Know Other Home Remedies
Common cold: Add honey in warm water, along with a few drops of lemon, to reduce symptoms of common cold. Here's everything you need to know.
Honey has antimicrobial properties
HIGHLIGHTS
- Salt water gargle and steam inhalation are effective for common cold
- Honey can also be helpful
- Drink warm fluids for quicker recovery
Do not let common cold get the best of you. Effective home remedies like honey and plenty of fluids can help in reducing symptoms and even treating common cold. Honey has been particularly found to be a suitable alternative to antibiotics that are often prescribed for illnesses like common cold. According to a systematic review published in the BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine journal, researchers at University of Oxford say that doctors can recommend honey as a suitable alternative to antibiotics, which are often prescribed for such illnesses.
The study specifically focuses on upper respiratory tract infections which affect the throat, nose, voice box and bronchi that lead from windpipe to the lungs.
Common cold home remedies
1. Honey: This natural sweetening ageing has been used as a remedy for cold many years. Honey has antimicrobial properties that fight with some bacteria and viruses. You can pore honey into hot water and sip on it. Add some lemon for extra flavour and a dose of Vitamin C as well.
2. Garlic: Garlic too has antibacterial and antiviral properties. The herb can be added to the tadkas of your daily meals. You can even consume a supplement as recommended by a health expert.
3. Menthol: Menthol can help in relieving symptoms of common cold like blocked sinuses and congested airways. It has anti-bacterial and pain-relieving effects like in vapor rubs. Menthol can also be added to hot water for steam inhalation.
4. Warm fluids: Drinking warm fluids like chicken or vegetable broths of soups, or even herbal teas can offer relief from sore throat, congestion and other symptoms of common cold.
5. Rest well: Get plenty of sleep when you are suffering from illnesses like common cold. It helps your body heal effectively and also aids quicker recovery.
Salt water gargle, putting an extra pillow under your head and regular steam inhalation can together help in subsiding symptoms of common cold.
