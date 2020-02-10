ASK OUR EXPERTS

Is Coconut Oil Good For Your Skin? Know Benefits And The Right Method To Use It

Is Coconut Oil Good For Your Skin? Know Benefits And The Right Method To Use It

To fight skin issues you must eat healthy and protect your skin from the external factors which can affect your skin health. Use of coconut oil can offer multiple benefits to your skin. Learn how to use it.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Feb 10, 2020 06:04 IST
2-Min Read
Is Coconut Oil Good For Your Skin? Know Benefits And The Right Method To Use It

Coconut oil can help you fight multiple skin problems

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Coconut oil can offer different benefits to your skin
  2. You can fight dry skin with coconut oil
  3. Here is the right method to use coconut oil for skin

Coconut oil is loaded with several properties which are good for your health. Is coconut oil good for your skin as well? Many natural ingredients are good for your skin which can boost your skin health naturally. To fight skin issues you must eat healthy and protect your skin from the external factors which can affect your skin health. You can use some natural ingredients from your kitchen which can provide the right nourishment to your skin and help you fight various skin issues. Coconut oil is also loaded with certain properties that can help you fight various skin issues. Here are notable benefits of coconut oil for your skin.

Skincare: Benefits of coconut oil for skin


1. Coconut oil can help you fight microorganisms

Coconut oil has antimicrobial properties. It can help your skin fight against microorganisms. It will help you prevent acne or skin infections.

o1740e8

Coconut oil can help you fight acne
Photo Credit: iStock

2. It can help you fight inflammation

Coconut oil is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have also highlighted the benefits of coconut oil in reducing inflammation.

Also read: Skincare: Save Your Skin From Post-Workout Acne With These Tips

3. It can help you fight dry skin

Coconut can be used as a natural moisturiser. It will keep your skin hydrated. When applied on skin it can help you get rid of dryness. You can also fight dry skin with coconut oil.

4. It can help in wound healing as well

Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin

How to use coconut oil for skin

You can fight several skin issues with coconut oil especially acne. You can apply coconut oil on your skin and leave it overnight. You can also use it as a moisturiser. Many replace their moisturiser with coconut oil. If you have oily skin you can avoid coconut oil use. Also, try to choose natural coconut oil which is easily available. You can also use coconut oil for your lips. It can be used to prepare natural lip balm or scrubs.

42lgncf8

You can use coconut oil as a moisturiser
Photo Credit: iStock

Coconut oil is also good for your hair. It will help you fight various hair issues as well as promote hair growth. It is a great oil for massage or you can use it to prepare masks.

Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid For A Glowing Skin

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

