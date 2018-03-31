What Are Lipomas And How To Treat Them Naturally
Lipomas are caused when a lump of fat begins to grow on the soft tissues of the body.
Lipomas are those bulges in the skin which are soft and rubbery. Lipomas are caused when a lump of fat begins to grow on the soft tissues of the body. Lipomas are very common and usually appear in upper parts of the body, arms or thighs. Lipomas are common among middle aged men and women, but usually they run in families. Often, lipomas appear after an injury. Initially, they appear as soft and small lumps. They are about 2 inches wide and don't cause any pain or irritation.
Common areas where lipomas usually develop are arms, thighs, back, shoulders and neck.
Common symptoms of lipoma
If you feel you have a lipoma, it will be soft to touch and will move easily when you push it with your finger. It will be just under your skin and will grow slowly with time. It can either be pale or colourless. When a lipoma grows underneath the skin, it may be painful.
When to call a doctor
Any strange lump or swelling in the body should be diagnosed by a doctor. You should be sure if the lipoma is harmless or there is something more serious to this strange swelling in your body. In some rare cases, lipomas grow inside the body in internal organs or muscles. They might cause pain and need to be removed surgically.
A lump can also signal cancer - which is known as liposarcoma. This lump grows rather rapidly and cause pain.
How is lipoma diagnosed
A physical exam is done by the doctor in order to diagnose lipoma. S/he make sure that it is a lipoma by feeling that it is soft and does not cause any pain. It is easy to move lipomas because they are made up of fatty tissues.
However, there are a few natural treatments for lipomas. These natural treatments involve the use of some herbs and spices.
1. Turmeric
The magical spice of turmeric can help in decreasing the size and prevent recurrence of lipomas. It is the compound curcumin in turmeric which helps in dealing with lipomas. A mask of turmeric can be applied on the lipoma. To prepare the mask, you can add 1 tsp of turmeric to olive oil to form a soft paste. Apply this paste on the lipoma and colour it with a bandage to avoid colouring from turmeric's yellow dye.
2. Sage
Sage herb can be used as a natural treatment for lipomas. The herb is commonly used in cooking and has properties that can attract fat. Applying sage extract over a lipoma can help in dissolving the lipoma naturally. Additionally, the herb also helps in balancing fluids in the body. Imbalance of fluids in the fatty issue can lead to a condition like lipoma.
3. Thuja Occidentalis
A member of the cedar family, thuja is used to treat for any growth on and under the skin. It can be considered as a homeopathic treatment to lipoma. In order to use thuja as a natural treatment for lipomas, you need to add the extract of thuja in water and apply it on the lipoma. You need to apply the paste around 3 times every day. However, since it requires a few dietary changes, thuja should be used only under the supervision of an expert.
4. Chickweed
Chickweed is a herb which is a common ingredient in ointments. The herb has properties which can ease the mucous during cold or flu. Chickweed can also be used to draw excess water from the body and reduce accumulation of fats like lipomas. Chickweed ointments can be found in medical stores and can also be bought online.
