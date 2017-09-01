Red Dots On The Skin: Causes And Remedies
These little spots are Petechiae, which is a skin condition that occurs as a result of internal bleeding or leaked capillaries. Learn why they happen to you.
Petechiae is not an unsual condition of the skin
Sudden appearance of tiny red dots on the skin is very common, happens with everyone, but still leaves you wondering what exactly the reason is behind the teeny tiny dots, is it something to worry about? They may be red, purple or brown spots on your skin, individually or in clusters, usually appearing on arms, legs and face. These little spots are Petechiae, which is a skin condition that occurs as a result of internal bleeding or leaked capillaries. These spots do not itch in most cases and do not lose colour when touched.
Some of the symptoms of this condition include unexplained nose bleeding, heavy flow during periods, easy bruising or bleeding or even excess bleeding from gums. The reason of Petechiae can't be definitely stated, it can be an allergic reaction, insect bite or any other cause. Nevertheless, some reasons can be termed as the potential causes for Petechiae:
1. Thrombocytopenia
When spots appear on your legs, it is a symptom of Thrombocytopenia. This happens in case of low blood platelet levels (or white blood cells that help with clotting), reaction due to medication or even immune system disorder. It may also be caused due to leukemia.
2. Extended straining
Due to straining yourself for a long period of time, spots may appear on your chest, neck or face. This happens in while giving birth to a child or heavy weight lifting. Other reasons for such a condition is prolonged crying, vomiting or excessive coughing.
3. Reaction from medicines
Reaction from certain medication can lead to such spots. This comes under allergic reactions.
4. Scarlet fever
People with strep throat issues may have to with scarlet fever. In this condition, tiny red spots appear all over the body, these spots appear to be a rash, they feel like sandpaper and look like sunburn.
5. Malnutrition
In case of poor nutrition intake, spots may start appearing on your skin. They are also accompanied by nutritional deficiencies like low vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B folate and other necessary vitamins.
Though these red spots may not be something to worry about in most cases, they disappear themselves after a few days, but in case that doesn't happen, consult a doctor.