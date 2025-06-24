Cataracts: Watch Out For These Myths If You Wish To Get Operated
In this article, we discuss some common myths surrounding cataracts and its treatment.
Understanding the truth behind these myths can help you or your loved ones make confident
Cataracts refer to the clouding of the eye's natural lens, which lies behind the iris and the pupil. This condition commonly develops with age and can lead to blurry vision, increased sensitivity to light, difficulty seeing at night, and faded colours. Cataracts are one of the leading causes of vision impairment, especially among older adults. While cataract surgery is a safe and effective solution to restore vision, many people hesitate due to persistent myths and misinformation. These myths can cause unnecessary fear or delay in seeking timely treatment, potentially leading to complications. Understanding the facts can help make better decisions about eye health and cataract surgery. Below we discuss some common myths surrounding cataracts and its treatment.
Myth 1: Cataracts must be “ripe” before surgery
Truth: Modern cataract surgery doesn't require the cataract to reach an advanced stage. In fact, delaying surgery can make the procedure more complicated and impact your daily life for longer. Early intervention often leads to better outcomes and a faster recovery.
Myth 2: Cataracts can grow back after surgery
Truth: Once the cloudy lens is removed and replaced with an artificial lens (IOL), cataracts cannot return. However, a condition called posterior capsule opacification (PCO) may occur months or years later, which can be treated easily with a quick laser procedure.
Myth 3: Only elderly people get cataracts
Truth: While cataracts are more common with ageing, they can also develop in younger individuals due to factors like diabetes, trauma, prolonged steroid use, smoking, and even genetic predisposition. Infants can be born with congenital cataracts too.
Myth 4: Cataracts can be cured with eye drops or diet
Truth: No clinical evidence supports the claim that cataracts can be reversed or cured with eye drops, herbal remedies, or dietary changes. Surgery remains the only proven and effective treatment for restoring vision in cataract patients.
Myth 5: Cataract surgery is risky or painful
Truth: Cataract surgery is one of the most commonly performed and safest procedures worldwide. It's usually quick, done under local anaesthesia, and involves minimal discomfort. Most patients experience improved vision within a few days.
Myth 6: Both eyes must be operated on at the same time
Truth: Cataract surgeries are typically done one eye at a time, with a gap of a few days or weeks. This approach ensures optimal healing and allows doctors to tailor the treatment for each eye based on the first surgery's results.
Myth 7: You should wait until vision is completely lost
Truth: Waiting too long can make everyday tasks like driving or reading unsafe and difficult. Early surgery helps maintain independence and quality of life and reduces the risk of accidents or falls related to poor vision.
Myth 8: Recovery takes months
Truth: Recovery from modern cataract surgery is generally quick, often within a week or two. Most patients return to normal activities within a few days, although full visual clarity may take a few weeks depending on the individual.
Understanding the truth behind these myths can help you or your loved ones make confident, informed decisions about cataract surgery leading to clearer vision and a brighter life.
