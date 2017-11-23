What Are The Various Skin Changes Caused By Smoking?
If you smoke tobacco then you should understand that you are causing a lot of damage to your skin. It is important to control on your tobacco consumption.
Skin and hair in a human body are exposed to different kinds of polluting and environmental noxious agents. There are several particles and substances that are harmful for both hair and skin. Smoking is associated with harmful impacts on heart, lungs, and skin. It causes premature aging, delayed wound healing, infections, and skin disorders like hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriasis and cutaneous lupus erythematosus. Here is a feature dedicated to skin changes that are caused by smoking. If you smoke, you should read and understand, what damage you are causing to your skin.
How does smoking damage the skin?
Smoking causes oxidative stress and thus, insufficient oxygen makes the skin resulting in blood vessel occlusion and tissue ischaemia. Some of the damages that happen to your skin include:
- Smoking and ageing skin
- Temporary yellowing of fingers and fingernails
- Discoloured teeth
- Black hairy tongue
- Facial wrinkles and furrows
- Slack jawline and baggy eyelids
- Uneven skin colouring - greyish, yellow with prominent blood vessels (telangiectasia)
- Dry and coarse skin
Smoking affects aging of the skin
It is not certain exactly how smoking causes early ageing of the facial skin. Theories include:
- Skin getting burned from the heat while smoking a cigarette
- Elastic fibres of the skin getting changed (elastosis )
- Vasoconstriction or narrowing of blood vessels
- Reducing moisture in the skin
- Reduction in vitamin A levels
Smoking causes delays in wound healing and also causes problems like surgical wounds and skin injuries. In addition, it increases the risk of graft or flap failure, wound infection, death of tissue and blood clot formation. Some of the reasons for this could be:
- Vascoconstriction and lack of oxygen reaching skin cells
- Delayed migration of keratinocytes
- Reduced collagen synthesis
- Delayed growth of new blood vessels within the wound
- Smoking causes development of leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, arterial ulcers and calciphylaxis