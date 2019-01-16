Wedding Season Is Here! These Nourishing Foods Before The D-Day Can Give You A Smooth Glowing Skin!
There are many factors that impact the skin health. These include hormonal changes and imbalances, genetic predisposition, chronic inflammatory or autoimmune conditions and ageing, prolonged stress levels, lack of exercise, poor sleep patterns, smoking, low hydration and an unhealthy diet.
An unhealthy diet can have a significant impact on your skin.
Certain applicants like creams, moisturizers, serums and face packs are beneficial for a healthy skin. But apart from these products what is extremely important for a healthy skin is nutrition. An unhealthy diet can have a significant impact on your skin. Our skin is the first line of defense between our bodies and the outside world. It protects us from bacteria, viruses, pollution and other chemical substances that we come across daily. There are many factors that impact the skin health. These include hormonal changes and imbalances, genetic predisposition, chronic inflammatory or autoimmune conditions, ageing, prolonged stress levels, lack of exercise, poor sleep patterns, smoking, dehydration and an unhealthy diet. Since it's the wedding season, we would shed light on certain foods which can enhance the texture of your skin.
Include these foods in your diet for a glowing skin:
1. Carrots:
Carrots are wonder food not only beneficial for the eyes but your skin as well. The vegetable helps in clearing up breakouts. It is due to the plenty of beta-carotene and vitamin A, an antioxidant which prevents overproduction of cells in the skin's outer layer. This means few dead cells that otherwise would combine with sebum to clog your pores. In addition, vitamin A plays an essential role in reducing the development of skin-cancer cells. It is a delicious vegetable and can be eaten in the form of salads, juice or smoothie.
2. Bell peppers:
Bell peppers, irrespective of the colour whether red, yellow or green, are rich sources of vitamin C. This vitamin increases the production of collagen. Vitamin C also helps in the growth and formation of skin's muscle tissues. Bell peppers also contain capsaicin compound which promotes blood circulation and helps in skin detoxification. Also, bell peppers hold more vitamin C than oranges. So, this wedding season do not forget to include bell peppers in your diet.
3. Fatty fish:
Fatty types of fish, such as salmon, trout, cod, contain omega-3 fatty acids that can reduce inflammation and keep the skin moisturized. As an added benefit, they are also a good source of high-quality protein, vitamin E and zinc. Try eating fish at least twice a week.
4. Strawberries:
Apart from the numerous health benefits of strawberries they are beneficial for your skin as well. They are full of flavonoids and vitamin C which are beneficial for enhancing the skin health and also reduces the risks of skin cancer. Therefore, include this delicious, juicy red fruit in your diet right now.
5. Avocados:
Avocados are high in healthy fats and contain vitamins E and C, which are important for a healthy skin. They also contain essential compounds that may protect your skin from sun damage. Avocados can be included in your diet in a numerous ways. You could include it in your salads, spread on your toast or make an avocado smoothie.
6. Tomatoes:
Without much effort, tomatoes can be easily incorporated into your diet and benefit the skin. They contain large amounts of lycopene which protects the skin cells from sun's UV rays.
All the brides-to-be include these nourishing foods in your diet for a natural glow on your skin!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
