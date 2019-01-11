These Simple Exercises Could Help Lower Your Blood Pressure Within No Time
Regular physical activity can make your heart fit and strong. A stronger heart will pump more blood with less effort. If your heart works less to pump, the force on your arteries will decrease, which will eventually lower your blood pressure.
HIGHLIGHTS
- High blood pressure could occur due to age
- Walking can be very effective to lower your blood pressure
- Swimming is a well-balanced form of exercise.
"Silent killer" or also known as high blood pressure occurs when the small arteries called arterioles in your heart narrow down. High blood pressure could occur due to age, sedentary lifestyle and even unhealthy lifestyle. Also, high blood pressure could lead to some serious health problems like heart stroke, blood clots, artery damage, kidney failure and heart failure. Fortunately, a healthy diet and some physical exercise can help control blood pressure. Regular physical activity can make your heart fit and strong. A stronger heart will pump more blood with less effort. If your heart works less to pump, the force on your arteries will decrease, which will eventually lower your blood pressure.
Top 5 exercises to lower your blood pressure:
1. Walking:
Even thirty minutes of walk everyday can be beneficial for your overall health. Walking can be very effective to lower your blood pressure. It can strengthen the bones; helps in weight loss, increase cardiovascular fitness, boost muscle power, strengthen the immunity and endurance. Walking can be great for your heart and put you at a less risk of heart diseases; manage blood sugar levels, osteoporosis and even certain types of cancers.
2. Cycling:
Like walking, cycling can also be a great exercise for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health and lowering blood pressure. When cyclists peddle, their leg muscles move up and down. In this way veins are compressed, and blood is pumped to the heart, making cycling a perfect choice for a healthy circulatory system. Furthermore, it helps in greater endurance, and boosts metabolism. So, from the next time try going to the nearby places by bicycle.
3. Zumba:
Just like any other high intensity workout, Zumba too can help reduce your risk of heart disease, lower your blood pressure and bad cholesterol. In addition, it could also boost your good cholesterol. The best part about this workout is that you don't need any equipment. You can put on your favourite music and then perform this exercise.
4. Yoga:
Yoga can be a very beneficial for controlling and lowering high blood pressure naturally. Another great benefit of yoga is that it helps in reducing stress. Managing stress is very important to lower blood pressure. The gentle, soothing practice of yoga asanas keeps both mind and body calm and reduces stress which is a leading cause of hypertension.
5. Swimming:
Swimming is a well-balanced form of exercise. Like walking, swimming is a low impact exercise. And like jumping rope, it works for many muscles in your body. So jump in the pool and go for some swimming to manage hypertension.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
