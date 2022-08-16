Lovneet Batra Shares An Important Tip For Better Skin
Who doesn't like to flaunt glowing and healthy skin? There's hardly anyone who doesn't work towards having flawless skin. People take help from home remedies, and DIY masks made with certain homely products or some even place their trust in cosmetics to make their skin shine. However, you must know that your food habits go a long way in taking care of your skin. So, you will be able to keep your skin healthy if you eat the right kinds of food items and avoid the ones that can harm you. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares Instagram Stories listing a food item that you must avoid for healthy skin. She says that you must totally avoid refined sugar if you want healthy skin.
Lovneet writes, "Sugar leads to glycation, a process in which sugar molecules in your bloodstream attach to collagen and elastin and create advanced glycation end products (AGE's). AGEs weaken your skin and lead to lines and wrinkles."
Not just for skin, Lovneet Batra also talks about weight loss and the ways to get rid of those extra kgs. A lot of people are trying to lose weight these days. However, your eating habits are often closely linked to weight loss. Lovneet says that eating a high-protein breakfast right during the start of the day will be very helpful. The breakfast must have at least 20-25 grams of protein, she adds. Further elaborating on protein-rich breakfast, she mentions that what you eat for breakfast can set the course for your entire day. It determines if you will feel full and satisfied. And, eating a high-protein breakfast helps cut cravings and aid in weight loss. According to her, protein may also aid weight loss by decreasing levels of ghrelin, the “hunger hormone” that is responsible for increasing appetite.
Once, discussing constipation, Lovneet Batra states many tips to improve the health condition. She says that you must take proper sleep of about 8 hours every day to deal with constipation. Keep yourself hydrated every time, be mindful of your lifestyle choices, especially food habits, add fibre-rich foods to your diet and do savour probiotics to deal with constipation, she mentions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
