Lovneet Batra Shares Daily Habits For Improving Constipation
According to Lovneet Batra, you must follow the mentioned habits on daily basis.
Probiotics improve our gut health
Constipation can be terrible and everyone knows it. If you are constipated, you feel sick, uncomfortable, and somehow, dull. It's basically, a condition where the bowels don't remove the waste thus, affecting you in different ways. People follow a lot of home remedies to tackle this condition. There can be various causes behind it including stress, and unhealthy eating habits, among others. But, instead of getting troubled frequently and rushing to have the solutions, why don't you develop some good habits that will go a long way in preventing it? Some daily habits can help you keep constipation at bay. Nutrition Lovneet Batra is here with some useful tips to help you improve constipation.
1. 7-8 hours of sleep: Maintaining sleep hygiene is of utmost importance. Yes, sleep does have a connection with constipation. If you want to remain healthy overall, make sure you sleep for a good 7 to 8 hours every day.
2. Keep yourself hydrated: Whether you want to prevent constipation or not, keeping yourself hydrated is important come what may. However, drinking plenty of water and other fluids is a great way to ease constipation.
3. Mindful, enjoyable movement: It's important to be mindful of your diet. Basically, lead a happy life.
4. Add fibre-rich food to your diet: You must include about 20-35 grams of fibre into your diet every day. Dietary fibres ensure smooth bowel movements thus, preventing or relieving constipation.
5. Consider adding probiotics to your diet: It's always good to include some amount of probiotics into your diet every single day.
While discussing the causes of bloating, Lovneet Batra says that many people self-diagnose various diseases. And somehow, they often end up making a lot of assumptions when it comes to bloating. Yes, it happens when you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or food intolerance, but there are many other reasons behind it. Some of the causes of bloating include excessive salt in your food or eating your meals too fast. Consuming carbonated beverages with food, extremely haphazard sleeping patterns, stress, anxiety, and constipation may result in bloating.
Stay healthy and it's advisable to consult your doctor in extreme cases.
