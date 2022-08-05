A High-Protein Breakfast Can Help Cut Cravings And Aids Weight Loss: Nutritionist
Lovneet Batra discusses the best breakfast option if you want to lose weight.
Protein-rich foods lower feeling of hunger in the body
Irregular and haphazard eating habits along with a sedentary lifestyle can lead to unnecessary weight gain. Obesity is a common issue among people these days. Many individuals are trying their level best to reduce weight. The problem has become worse for some, especially after the lockdown when everyone stayed at home for a long time. Yes, people are exercising and trying to follow a strict diet to shed their extra kgs. Well, a lot of things related to weight loss depend on food habits. So, if you get to know the kind of meals you must eat during the different times of the day, half of the problem would be sorted. Don't you think? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares Instagram Stores listing the kind of breakfast you must consume to initiate losing weight.
She suggests eating a high-protein breakfast right during the start of the day. The breakfast must have at least 20-25 grams of protein, she adds.
This is what she says about protein-rich breakfast:
1. What you eat for breakfast can set the course for your entire day. It determines if you'll feel full and satisfied. And, eating a high-protein breakfast helps cut cravings and aid in weight loss.
2. Protein may also aid weight loss by decreasing levels of ghrelin, the “hunger hormone” that is responsible for increasing appetite.
Take a look:
https://www.instagram.com/stories/lovneetb/2879801687478637964/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Lovneet Batra also shares about vitamin K and healthy fats and how they must be consumed. She adds since vitamin K is fat-soluble, it should be consumed with some fats to make sure the vitamin gets absorbed by the body effectively. You can obtain vitamin K from leafy greens like spinach, kale, and broccoli. While certain fats may have negative impacts on the body, the healthy ones do not harm but provide necessary elements including omega-3 fatty acids. The good fat that you must consume includes walnuts, almonds, peanuts, cashews, and olive oil. Walnuts have fibre, protein, essential fats, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, folate, thiamin, and omega-3 fatty acids. Almonds are a great source of antioxidants and it helps maintain blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Peanuts are loaded with protein, fat, and fibre and are rich in good fat. Cashews, when consumed in moderate amounts, can give your body good fats. Olive oil is yet again healthy for your body.
Take care of your health and eat food the right way.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.