Summer Skincare Routine: 5 Tips That You Must Follow On An Everyday Basis
Summer skincare: Sun block is without a doubt one of the most important parts of your daily skincare routine. Dermatologists and skincare experts are of the belief that no matter the weather, you must apply sunscreen daily.
Summer skincare: Use a gentle non-foaming cleanser twice daily
HIGHLIGHTS
- Use a hydrating moisturiser as per your skin type
- Investing in good skincare treatments is always a good idea
- Apply at least 2 tbsp of sunscreen in your morning skincare routine
Its summer and its time you customise your skincare in accordance to the season. Cleansing, toning, moisturising and sunblock are the four basic steps of daily skincare routine which you must follow. These four steps can together ensure that your skin is well-hydrated and protected from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. Also, following a well-balanced and healthy diet, followed by regular intake of water and adequate and timely skincare treatments can further help you have a healthy skin throughout the warm and dehydrating summer months.
Summer skincare routine: Essential tips you must follow
Here are some basic summer skincare tips which you must follow on an everyday basis to have healthy and hydrated skin:
1. Cleansing: Make sure you use a gentle, non-foaming cleanser which suits your skin type, shares Delhi-based dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia on Instagram. Invest in a good cleanser as it is the first basic step which is required to keep your skin clean and prevent blackheads, whiteheads and sudden acne breakouts.
2. Toning: Regular use of an alcohol-free toner ensures that you remove excess dirt, traces of oil and makeup. You can use a toner both before and after a cleanser. Top ingredients to look for in a toner include alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid. Ask your dermatologist to know which will be the best pick according to your skin type.
3. Moisturising: No matter what your skin type is, you must moisturise your skin daily. If your skin is on the dryer side, or if you have a combination skin, opt for a heavier moisturiser. Including moisturiser in your daily skincare routine is important as it maintains the health of your skin and prevents the disease that can arise from dryness of skin, says Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon, Dermatologist, The Skin Art Clinic.
4. Sunscreen: Sun block is without a doubt one of the most important parts of your daily skincare routine. Dermatologists and skincare experts are of the belief that no matter the weather, you must apply sunscreen daily. "Apply at least 2 tbsp of sunscreen as part of your morning skincare routine. Re-apply in 5-6 hours depending on your skin type and how much time you need to spend outdoors. Re-application is suggested during evening as well," says Dr Lohia.
5. Skincare treatments: Investing in good skincare treatments is always a good idea. From hydra facials to aqua thermal ones, there's now a good skin treatment that is made exactly for your skin type. A Hydra Facial, for instance, can improve your skin tone, appearance and texture. It involves deep exfoliation which can clean pores and remove debris, thus allowing better penetration of face serums as well. If you have a sensitive and reactive skin, Skeyndor's Aquatherm treatment is definitely the one for you. With ingredients like spring water, pre-biotic oligosaccharides, plant extracts, ceramides and pumpkin extract to name a few, it can soothe and calm your skin and reduce sensitivity as well.
Just the way you take care of your body, you also need to take care of your skin with the same amount of love and dedication.
(Dr Kiran Lohia is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
(Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon is a dermatologist at The Skin Art Clinic)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
