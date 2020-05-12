ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skincare Tips: Know How To Take Care Of Oily Skin This Summer

Skincare Tips: Know How To Take Care Of Oily Skin This Summer

Skincare tips: Extra oil production and sweat can lead to several skin issues in summer season. If you have oily skin you may need to put extra efforts to prevent skin issues in summers. Here are some tip you can follow.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: May 12, 2020 03:45 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare tips: Cleanse your face more than once a day if you have oily skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Oily skin is more prone to acne breakouts
  2. Cleanse you face regularly twice a day
  3. Add fresh fruits to your daily diet for healthy skin

Oily skin, dry skin and combination are few skin types. Many have oily skin which has its own benefits and drawbacks. People with oily experience clogged pores quite often. Clogged pores can increase the possibilities of acne breakouts. But it has some benefits as well like constant moisture on the skin, fewer wrinkles and thicker skin. But during the summer season, it can become quite difficult to manage oily skin. Too much oil and sweat can lead to several skin issues. A simple skincare routine specially meant for oily skin can help prevent different skin issues. Here are some simple steps you can follow to maintain healthy skin this summer if you have oily skin.


Skincare tips: Tips for oily skin during summer

1. Wash but do not over wash

To get rid of extra oil and sweat from your face you may need to wash your face more than once. Choose a cleanser that is specifically for oily skin. It is better to use skincare products with natural ingredients that are free of chemicals. Wash you face twice a day, once in the morning and before going to bed.

j48po6vo

Skincare tips: Wash your face at least twice a day
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Understand your skin type

If you have oily skin, you should choose all your skincare products accordingly. For oily skin, a light moisturiser is suitable. Always check the content of your skincare products before buying. Also, choose makeup wisely. Do not buy products with heavy oil or moisturiser base.

3. Keep it cool

In summers try different methods to keep your skin cool. Use aloe vera, cucumber juice or fuller earth to a cooling effect. You should also drink plenty of water. Rubbing ice cubes on the skin also helps fight skin issues.

mef8r4r

Skincare: Use ice cubes to keep you skin cool and fight inflammation
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Avoid makeup

Try to minimise use makeup even if you love makeup. Too much makeup can also lead to clogged pores and excess oil production. If you do makeup, make sure that you remove it properly before going to bed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

