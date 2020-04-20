These Summer Fruits Should Be A Part Of Your Daily Diet
Summers are here! The hot weather offers you a variety of fruits that are loaded with several health benefits. Fruits should be an essential part of your diet due to high nutritional content. Most summer fruits are also loaded with water content and can help you stay cool. Fruits are also weight loss friendly due to the high fibre content. When on a weight loss diet, fruits will also provide you optimum nutrition. This summer all you need is a fresh bowel of fresh fruits daily. It will also boost your skin health. Here's a list of summer fruits you must add to your daily diet.
Summer diet: Fruits that should be a part of your daily diet
1. Watermelon
Watermelon is one of the best summer fruits. The maximum content of watermelon is water. This fruit can help control high blood pressure, boost heart health, reduce inflammation and provide a variety of nutrients.
2. Papaya
Papaya contains a compound called papain which offers several health benefits. Papaya is amazing for your skin. It can also help in weight loss, promote digestion, boost immunity and much more. Papaya can also good for diabetics.
3. Lychee
Lychee has a great taste. It contains a high amount of antioxidants, vitamin C and other essential nutrients. Lychee also contains high in fibre.
4. Pineapple
Pineapple contains disease-fighting antioxidants. It can boost digestion and help you fight inflammation. Pineapple also promotes the functioning of the immune system. Pineapple juice is also an effective remedy for cough.
5. Kiwi
From skin to digestion, kiwi fruit can offer you several benefits. Kiwi is also beneficial for asthma patients. It contains vitamin C which can boosts immunity. Adding kiwi fruits to your diet can promote sleep, boost heart health and improve skin health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
