Skincare Tips: Follow These 10 Easy Anti-Ageing Tips Shared By A Dermatologist
Skincare tips for anti-ageing: Did you know? A diet high in sugar accelerates the process of glycation which ages skin!
Skincare tips for anti-ageing: Always remove your make up before going to bed
HIGHLIGHTS
- Apply sunscreen regularly, without fail
- Stay well-hydrated and use a gentle face wash
- Drink 2-3 litres of water every for a healthy skin
With growing age, our blood vessels also become fragile, which can cause easy bruising or bleeding. The sun's UV rays affect the fibre called elastin in the skin and it breaks down that causes the skin to sag. The signs of aging start with fine lines and wrinkles. The fine lines are caused due to our facial expressions such as laugh lines or frown lines start to deepen. When we cross age of 40, the skin starts to sag more and loses its tight and supple qualities.
Here are few tips you can follow for anti-agein
1. Start using retinoids: With age, skin starts losing collagen, the protein that is responsible for keeping the skin look smooth and lifted. It can give you a creased look. Start using retinol, the prescription-strength version of vitamin A.
2. Apply sunscreen: Always wear broad spectrum SPF on the face which protects against UVA and UVB rays. Switch to a more moisturizing sunscreen cream, and avoid alcohol-containing sprays and gels that can dry out the skin. Always go for sunscreens that contain antioxidants to protect the collagen in the skin.
3. Exfoliate weekly: Our skin sheds dead cells regularly and builds up a new layer of skin after a few days. But with growing age, this process slows down, makes the skin complexion look dull-looking and rough patches. Remove that buildup, exfoliate your skin at least twice a week for brighter skin.
4. Use a gentler face wash: As we grow older, skin tends to get less oily and more sensitive. Always go for a face wash that uses essential fatty acids to deliver major hydration and fight against damage from free radicals that attack cells. Use a gentle face wash instead of a drying acne wash.
5. Facial massage: Massage your skin which in turn helps to lift your facial muscles. Massage the skin in circular motions with the fingertips in opposite directions on each hand, this encourages elasticity and breaks the pattern of tension helping prevent a degeneration of the tissues.
6. Hydrate your skin: Drink at least - 2-3 litres of water for healthy functioning of the body especially for skin. Our skin requires moisturization and hydration to work properly.
7. Use natural oils: Take omega oils from a young age - take fish or vegetable omega oil capsules daily, as well as applying a few drops of rosehip - omega-rich face oil every night. These are good for the skin's health of the cell membrane, which yields more subtle skin.
8. Remove your makeup before going to sleep: Never go to bed with an uncleansed face. Ageing clogs and stretches pores and causes collagen breakdown. Always use a balm or a gentle foam cleanser in the shower they take your makeup off as well and rinse off clean.
9. Use face cream: With age our oil glands can become less active, so always moisturize properly to minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Switch to normal face cream that will help to trap water against the skin, pumping up those deep crevices and smooths the skin down to the neck area.
10. Control your sugar level: A diet high in sugar accelerates the process of glycation which ages skin. Glycation is excess glucose from the blood-stream binds to the skin's 'youth proteins' - the collagen and elastin that makes youthful complexions appear so plump and dough and instead turns them brittle and stiff. Take sugar-laden treats for anti-ageing antioxidants such as dark berries, avocados and green juices.
(Dr Ajay Rana is Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician. He is Founder and Director of ILAMED)
