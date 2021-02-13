Skincare Tips: Expert Shares Tips To Reduce Acne Caused By Wearing Masks
Mask-induced acne: It is important to wash your mask after every use, as it accumulates dust and sweat. Reusing the same mask can cause skin irritation. Choose a breathable mask made of cotton that doesn't sit very tightly on the skin.
Wash your face regularly to prevent acne caused by wearing masks
HIGHLIGHTS
- Always wear a clean mask
- Wash your face regularly to prevent maskne
- Avoid using makeup while wearing a mask
Wearing masks has become the new normal in the current scenario. However, it is also causing an uptick in a new type of acne called Maskne. Maskne is a term used for pimples induced by face masks, which is caused due to the accumulation of dirt and sweat underneath the mask. While masks provide protection from bacteria and virus, it is vital to keep the area of contact between the mask and face clean and free of germs.
Here are some expert tips to prevent masks from causing pimples
Masks can cause skin irritation and pimples through friction and chafing. Breathing inside masks traps moisture on our skin, leading to pimples and rashes. "Wearing a clean mask and using a face wash infused with the antibacterial goodness of Neem and Turmeric twice a day can help keep pimples and skin impurities at bay," said Dr Sushrutha C K, Ayurveda Expert, Research and Development, The Himalaya Drug Company.
Here are some other tips to prevent maskne or mask-induced acne:
Wear a clean mask: It is important to wash your mask after every use, as it accumulates dust and sweat. Reusing the same mask can cause skin irritation. Choose a breathable mask made of cotton that doesn't sit very tightly on the skin.
Wash face regularly: It is advisable to wash your face before and after using a mask to ensure no dirt gets deposited on skin for long. Choose a face wash made of natural ingredients such as Neem and Turmeric and with a soap-free formulation, so that it is not harsh on skin. Neem is known to fight pimple-causing bacteria with its antibacterial properties, whereas Turmeric has strong anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe your skin.
Limited use of makeup: Heavy makeup can be one of the key reasons for clogging of pores, especially while wearing a mask. Wearing minimal makeup can reduce skin irritation and help keep the mask cleaner for a longer time.
While we continue wearing masks to protect ourselves from various infections, it is essential to check on our skin every day, keep it clean with the help of a neem and turmeric face wash, and follow regular skin care practices to keep maskne at bay.
(Dr Sushrutha C K, Ayurveda Expert, Research and Development, The Himalaya Drug Company)
