Skincare Tips: 6 Ways To Hydrate Your Skin In Winters
Winter skincare tips: Dry skin is a common skin issues faced by many during the winter season. Here are some skin hydrating tips straight from expert you need to follow.
Winter skincare:
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hydration is crucial to keep dry and flaky skin at bay
- Apply a moisturiser at least twice a day in winters
- Switch from water-based products to oil-based in winters
One of the major issues that you face during the winter season is dry skin. Skin is the largest organ of the body and it is necessary to take good care of your skin. Hydrating your skin in winters is really important as the skin dries out and starts breaking out. To avoid dry skin, some of these tips can be used to hydrate your skin in winters.
Skincare tips: Ways to keep skin hydrated in winters
1. Avoid hot showers
Firstly, avoid very hot water shower during winter. Have a shower with lukewarm water. It is important to note that skin not just on the face but on the body as well can become dry in winters. You may notice scaling on your arms and legs, indicating that your skin is dry. It is good to use a moisturiser at least twice a day, especially on your hands and legs and just after taking a shower.
2. Moisturise well
Using a thicker moisturiser during the winters is also required. The best way of doing this would be to come out of your shower and use a towel to just pat the skin dry. Don't excessively rub the skin. Let some moisture remain there. Then immediately apply the moisturizer so that it locks in a bit of the moisture to your skin.
3. Add a spoon full of oil to your showers
If you have excessively dry skin, try adding a spoon full of olive oil, coconut oil or baby oil in your bathing water which will help to lock in the moisture into your skin.
4. Hydrating skin products
As far as your face is concerned shift to a mild cleanser and move to using a thicker moisturising cream because the weather tends to excessively dry up the skin on your face. Make sure that whatever cream you are using is non-comedogenic and does not block your pores as it might lead to acne. Even your lips tend to get excessively dry during the winter. People tend to get dermatitis around the lips (redness or dryness) which is because of excessive licking of your lips. It is a good idea to use a good lip balm or use a good emollient on the lips.
5. Sunscreen
Another important point to remember is to continue using your sunblock during the winters. A lot of people stop using sunblock because there is no sun, but the sun is very much there and it is mandatory to apply a sun block 20 minutes before you step out. If you are outside for more than two to three hours, it is better to reapply the sunblock.
6. Limit your exfoliation
The most basic thing you can do is to make sure that you are using a very good facewash, a makeup remover or cleanser to gently remove all the dirt and pollutants that may have settled on your skin and a moisturiser. Wearing a face mask is also a good idea as it protects your face from pollution. Exfoliating your skin at least once a week is better than exfoliating twice or thrice a week as it tends to dry out the skin.
7. Drink lots of water
Remember to drink lots of water. Drinking water hydrates your body and helps you not just in winter but throughout the year.
(Dr. Mikki Singh is a celebrity Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, Trichologist in Bangalore, and Head of Centre of Excellence, the Bodycraft Clinic Indiranagar, Bangalore)
