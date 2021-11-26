Looking For A Powerful Dose Of Active Ingredients For Skin? This Is the Replacement You Need To Make
Dr Kiran shared about the benefits of serum in her latest Instagram video.
Skin: Face serum is all you need for that amazing glow
Honestly, we all want to have clear skin. To achieve this goal, we try various hacks and often go for a variety of skin products. Starting from cleansing our face to applying a serum to a face cream, we follow each and every step religiously. Agree, right? While doing so we also look for other measures for better results. And, now, as per dermatologist Dr Kiran's latest Instagram post, we must replace your tonner with a proper serum to the skincare routine. She has discussed the benefits of serum in the post. Toners may hydrate the skin but an appropriate face serum gifts skin with a high dose of active ingredients.
In the caption, Dr Kiran explained, “If you are looking for a product that offers a more powerful dose of active ingredients, then face serum is your answer.” She further stated that serum will nourish, protect and hydrate your skin. It is also a great next step after cleansing and before moisturising to add in a dose of results-based skincare.
Stressing the usage of serum, Dr Kiran added that toner is simply a waste of time. Meanwhile, a serum can target concerns like ageing, pigmentation, dryness, sensitivity, dullness, you name it.
According to Dr Kiran, here are the benefits of a face serum:
1) It gets absorbed quickly into your skin
2) It is easy to use
3) It will target your concern
4) The right one (serum) for your skin will deliver results
5) It adds value to your skincare routine
She explained, “The concept with a serum is that larger amounts of active molecules will potentially penetrate the skin's surface for optimum effectiveness.” She further said, “Also, due to the higher concentration, it typically takes a shorter amount of time to see visible results.”
Take a look at the detailed note by Dr Kiran:
A while back, Dr Kiran threw light on various stages that need to be included in skincare regime. She stated that the first step towards great skin is to follow a good skincare routine. She said, “By proper we mean a routine where you cleanse, treat, and moisturise regularly.”
She talked about cleaning your face 2-3 times a day. Then, you need to use proper serum based on the needs of your skin. She stated that you must apply moisturiser to your skin and apply sunblock or sunscreen. You can use face wipes that have salicylic acid or AHA if your skin feels sweaty. Use a home mask or home facial twice a week and use a scrub to exfoliate your skin once a week. An LED mask a few times a week is a bonus, she added.
Do let us know if these hacks have worked for you?
