7 Skincare Tips For A Refreshed Summer Look

As summer approaches, the rising heat and humidity can take a toll on your skin, leaving it dull, oily, or prone to breakouts. A refreshed summer look starts with a skincare routine tailored to combat sun exposure, sweat, and dehydration. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), proper care can protect and rejuvenate your skin. This article explores seven tips to keep your complexion glowing and healthy all season long, ensuring you feel confident and radiant under the sun's rays.
Skincare routine for summer glow
Summer demands a shift in skincare to address excess oil, UV damage, and dehydration. The AAD emphasises lightweight, protective products to maintain skin health. Here are seven essential tips for a refreshed summer look.
1. Cleanse gently twice daily
Use a mild, sulfate-free cleanser to remove sweat and oil without stripping moisture, as recommended by the AAD.
2. Switch to a lightweight moisturiser
Opt for gel-based or water-based formulas to hydrate without clogging pores.
3. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen
Choose SPF 30 or higher daily to shield against UVA/UVB rays, a key AAD guideline.
4. Exfoliate weekly
Slough off dead skin with a gentle scrub or chemical exfoliant for a smoother complexion.
5. Stay hydrated inside out
Drink plenty of water and use a hydrating mist to combat summer dryness.
6. Use antioxidants
Apply a vitamin C serum to fight free radicals and brighten skin, supported by AAD research.
7. Wear protective accessories
Pair your routine with sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat for extra UV defence.
A refreshed summer look is within reach with these simple steps. By following guidelines from the American Academy of Dermatology, you can protect your skin from summer stressors while enhancing its natural glow. Consistency is key, adapt your routine, stay hydrated, and shield yourself from the sun to enjoy a radiant complexion all season long.
