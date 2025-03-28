Home »  Skin »  7 Skincare Tips For A Refreshed Summer Look

7 Skincare Tips For A Refreshed Summer Look

This article explores seven tips to keep your complexion glowing and healthy all season long, ensuring you feel confident and radiant under the sun's rays.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Mar 28, 2025 08:42 IST
2-Min Read
7 Skincare Tips For A Refreshed Summer Look

7 Skincare Tips For A Refreshed Summer Look

As summer approaches, the rising heat and humidity can take a toll on your skin, leaving it dull, oily, or prone to breakouts. A refreshed summer look starts with a skincare routine tailored to combat sun exposure, sweat, and dehydration. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), proper care can protect and rejuvenate your skin. This article explores seven tips to keep your complexion glowing and healthy all season long, ensuring you feel confident and radiant under the sun's rays.

Skincare routine for summer glow

Summer demands a shift in skincare to address excess oil, UV damage, and dehydration. The AAD emphasises lightweight, protective products to maintain skin health. Here are seven essential tips for a refreshed summer look.



RELATED STORIES
related

Can Broccoli Boost Your Skin Health? How This Superfoods Fights Skincare Issues

Eating broccoli regularly can help fight acne, reduce signs of aging, improve hydration, and enhance the overall glow of the skin.

related

Can Fasting Help With Weight Loss? Fact Or Fad

This article explores whether fasting is a scientifically backed weight loss method or simply a passing fad.

1. Cleanse gently twice daily

Use a mild, sulfate-free cleanser to remove sweat and oil without stripping moisture, as recommended by the AAD.



2. Switch to a lightweight moisturiser

Opt for gel-based or water-based formulas to hydrate without clogging pores.

3. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen

Choose SPF 30 or higher daily to shield against UVA/UVB rays, a key AAD guideline.

4. Exfoliate weekly

Slough off dead skin with a gentle scrub or chemical exfoliant for a smoother complexion.

5. Stay hydrated inside out

Drink plenty of water and use a hydrating mist to combat summer dryness.

6. Use antioxidants

Apply a vitamin C serum to fight free radicals and brighten skin, supported by AAD research.

7. Wear protective accessories

Pair your routine with sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat for extra UV defence.

A refreshed summer look is within reach with these simple steps. By following guidelines from the American Academy of Dermatology, you can protect your skin from summer stressors while enhancing its natural glow. Consistency is key, adapt your routine, stay hydrated, and shield yourself from the sun to enjoy a radiant complexion all season long.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases