Skin Care Tips: What Should Your Regular Skincare Routine Look Like? Expert Reveals
Skin care tips: Dermatologist Dr Kiran has the perfect routine for you to tackle your skin-related problems.
Skin care tips: Do not cleanse your face more than 2-3 times a day, says Dr. Kiran
- Follow a regular skin care routine to keep skin issues at bay
- Eating a healthy diet is also crucial for your skin health
- Choose your skin care products as per your skin type
Taking adequate measures to ensure you have healthy and naturally glowing skin is important. The goal of having spotless clear skin is something everyone strives for. However, the task is often a difficult one due to several external as well as internal factors. Shedding light on the matter, dermatologist Dr Kiran, in an Instagram video, says, “The first step towards great skin is diligently following a good skincare routine.” Then she goes on to add about a proper skincare routine, saying, “By proper we mean a routine where you cleanse, treat, and moisturise regularly.”
Skin care tips: Follow this simple routine for healthy skin
Dr Kiran also explains the various stages that need to be included in a regular and proper skincare routine. The suggestions by Dr Kiran in the video for an easy skincare routine at home are as follows:
1) Cleanse: A clean face is a happy face. Cleanse no more than 2-3 times a day.
2) Treat: Use a serum based on your skin concerns and needs to treat your skin.
3) Moisturise: The more you hydrate your skin the healthier it is.
4) Protect: Against the sun and blue light with sunblock or sunscreen.
5) Wipes: Use face wipes that have salicylic acid or AHA for when your skin feels sweaty or greasy.
6) Facial: Opt for a home mask or home facial 1-2 times a week. A facial cleans as well as massages the skin and gives you a natural glow.
7) Scrub: Use a scrub once a week to exfoliate the skin and reduce pores.
8) LED mask: An LED mask a few times a week is a bonus for those who like using skincare appliances at home.
Before that, in another post, Dr Kiran also addressed the issue of “large pores” and suggested ways to tackle them. She said that acne and oily skin increased the size of the pores. “In addition, prolonged sun exposure, ageing and rosacea can cause pores to appear and be larger,” said Dr Sethi. Read more about minimising or preventing large pores here.
Follow these simple skincare routines for healthy and glowing skin.
