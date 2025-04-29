Home »  Skin »  Tips To Get Rid Of The Summer Itch

Tips To Get Rid Of The Summer Itch

Try these eleven simple yet effective tips to relieve the summer itch.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Apr 29, 2025 10:46 IST
3-Min Read
Summer might bring sunshine and vacations, but it also welcomes an annoying and persistent problem, itchy skin. The scorching heat, excessive sweating, increased exposure to allergens, and bacterial or fungal growth can cause skin irritation, rashes, and discomfort. According to the Indian Association of Dermatologists, summer itch, commonly seen in hot and humid regions, is a seasonal skin reaction that can affect all age groups. If not managed properly, it may lead to infections and other dermatological issues. Fortunately, a few simple lifestyle changes and natural remedies can provide lasting relief. Here are the best tips to help beat the summer itch.

Why summer causes itchy skin

Hot weather triggers increased sweat and oil production, leading to clogged pores and bacterial build-up. Conditions like prickly heat, fungal infections, and dry skin worsen in summer. The American Academy of Dermatology notes that environmental allergens, clothing friction, and excessive UV exposure can also trigger or aggravate itching. Addressing the root cause is essential for long-term skin comfort. Try these eleven simple yet effective tips to relieve the summer itch.



1. Keep your skin cool and dry

Avoid excessive sweating by staying in cool environments and using fans or air-conditioning. Change out of damp clothes immediately and pat your skin dry after sweating to prevent fungal growth.



2. Wear loose, breathable clothing

Tight or synthetic fabrics can trap sweat and cause friction, making itching worse. Opt for loose cotton or moisture-wicking fabrics to keep the skin ventilated and irritation-free.

3. Take cool showers, not hot ones

Hot water strips natural oils from your skin, making it dry and itchy. Dermatologists recommend taking short, cool showers and gently patting your body dry instead of rubbing it.

4. Moisturise daily with a non-comedogenic lotion

Summer may feel humid, but your skin still needs hydration. Use lightweight, fragrance-free moisturisers that restore the skin barrier and prevent dryness. Look for ingredients like aloe vera or ceramides.

5. Avoid harsh soaps and chemical-laden products

Strong soaps can irritate and dry out the skin. Use mild, pH-balanced cleansers free from artificial fragrances and dyes. This is especially important for those with sensitive or eczema-prone skin.

6. Try anti-itch remedies like calamine lotion or aloe vera gel

These are soothing agents that cool the skin and reduce inflammation. Natural aloe vera, in particular, has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help calm irritated skin.

7. Keep your bedding and clothes clean

Dust, pollen, and sweat can linger on fabric, worsening skin issues. Wash your sheets, towels, and clothes frequently in mild detergent, and avoid using strong fabric softeners.

8. Use antifungal powder for underarms and folds

Areas like the groin, underarms, and between toes are prone to fungal infections. Use an over-the-counter antifungal powder to prevent itching and maintain skin hygiene.

9. Drink plenty of water and eat hydrating foods

Hydration starts from within. Drink 8-10 glasses of water daily and eat fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges to help your skin stay nourished and prevent dryness-related itchiness.

10. Protect your skin from sun exposure

Sunburn can trigger itchy skin. Wear sunscreen with at least SPF 30, seek shade, and cover up with hats or long sleeves when outdoors.

11. Consult a dermatologist if itching persists

If your itch doesn't go away with home remedies or worsens, it may be due to an underlying skin condition like eczema, psoriasis, or an allergy. Professional advice is essential.

The summer itch can be frustrating, but it's manageable with the right skincare and hygiene practices. From staying hydrated to using soothing natural remedies, these tips can provide effective relief. The key is to remain consistent and protect your skin from triggers. If symptoms persist or worsen, always consult a certified dermatologist for timely diagnosis and treatment.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases