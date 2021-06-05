Tips To Tackle Dry Skin: Try These Moisturising Hacks Suggested By An Expert
Skincare tips: Moisturisers can work like magic when used in the right manner.
Skincare tips: Exfoliation helps in removing dead skin cells and blackheads
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy skincare routine can help tackle dry skin
- Dry skin is a common issue faced by many
- Keep your skin hydrated with adequate water consumption
One of the most common skin conditions affecting several people is dryness of the skin. It can be a major issue for many of us during winters, but some deal with it throughout the year. However, there are some simple steps that you can take to better the condition of your skin. Making simple lifestyle changes such as staying hydrated through the day can go a long way in improving the health of the skin. Elaborating on this, dermatologist Dr. Kiran shared some tips to help manage dry skin in an Instagram post. These moisturising hacks can come in handy if you incorporate them into your daily skincare routine.
Skincare: How to deal with dry skin
For starters, Dr Kiran recommends using an appropriate cleanser that suits your skin. She wrote, “Find a cleanser that's gentle on your skin like a cream or get a formula.”
The next tip is an extension of this. The expert warned against overdoing any step. “Avoid over-cleansing,” she wrote.
Next on the list is a fairly simple tip, but one that we will do well to remember. Dr. Kiran pointed out, “Moisturise immediately after washing your face.” People with dry skin are often asked to avoid exfoliating their face too much. However, she emphasises adding exfoliation to the skincare routine. “Don't skip exfoliation,” she wrote. It will also help remove dead skin cells.
Before starting any particular skincare routine, one should be wholly aware of one's skin type, Dr. Kiran informed in the next tip. “Figure out if your skin is dry or dehydrated, or both,” she said. She further explained how to apply moisturiser in the right manner. “Apply your moisturiser with gentle, upward strokes, no rubbing,” her next tip reads.
Sharing the video, she wrote, "Complete lowdown on moisturiser and which ones you should be using and why". Her caption further added, “Stay home, be healthy and eat well.”
Previously, the expert had also educated her followers on how to identify their skin type. In the video, she recommends that you wash your face with water and allow it to dry. Then, take a tissue and press it gently over your face. If the tissue seems like it is the same and has not undergone a change in texture, your skin type is most likely normal, the doctor said.
If the tissue picks up oil on the T-zone, you have combination skin. If the tissue gets oily, you have oily skin and if your skin feels "really tight and dry", your skin type is dry, she said.
Tell us which hack from Dr. Kiran's video you are going to try out first.
