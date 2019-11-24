Skin Care Tips: How To Prevent Dry Skin In Winter? How To Choose The Right Moisturiser? Here Are Some Guidelines For Every Skin Type
Skin care becomes more difficult in winters. Dont worry here are some simple tips for you that will get your skin glowing in no time. The trick is not to let the moisture escape from the skin. Here are some tips to manage dry skin and how you can choose the right moisturiser.
Skin Care Tips: Apply moisturiser regularly during winter season
HIGHLIGHTS
- Keep your hydrated during winters
- Drink enough amount of water
- Protect your lips from the cold weather
It's the time to enjoy the warmth of sunshine. But with it comes the cold winter winds, which bring dry cracked skin, chapped lips, itchy legs and rough hands. Skin care becomes more difficult in winters because sometimes you simply don't want to remove your hands from the gloves! Don't worry here are some simple tips for you that will get your skin glowing in no time. The trick is not to let the moisture escape from the skin. Dry skin happens because of lack of moisture on the top layer of the skin. The epidermis is made up of skin cells and lipids that keep the skin protected in by locking in the moisture and hydration. Less moisture and humidity in winters means that the skin loses moisture at higher rate than normal and replenishment is slow. Dry skin causes many problems such as
- Itchiness
- Redness
- Thickened rough skin
- Cracks on skin
- Eczema
- Bacterial infection
Also read: Skincare Tips: Is It Okay To Skip Sunscreen During Winter Season? Reasons Why You Must Wear Sunscreen In Winter As Well
Dry skin in winters: Here is what you can do
1. Limit your shower time to a maximum of 10 minutes. Keep the shower temperature to medium. Hot showers strip your body of essential moisture. Do not shower more than once a day.
2. Minimum use of soap: Soaps and hand sanitisers are harsh on skin. Body washes are a better option than soaps as they are more moisturising. The more soap you use the more you are drying out your skin. Stick to fragrance free cleansers, if you have to use soap opt for organic and natural ones.
3. Avoid bath sponges and body brushes to avoid damage to the skin.
4. Winters are a good time for light peels. Consult a good cosmetologist to understand what kind of peel will be suitable for your skin. Peels help exfoliate the skin and remove the dry think layer revealing smooth and supple skin underneath.
5. Avoid wearing fabrics that can irritate the skin. Wear a cotton shirt under your sweaters and coats so that the wool does not irritate and dry the skin.
6. Moisturise and moisturise again: When you have taken a shower, pat dry your body and apply the moisturizer immediately.
7. Use an alcohol free cleanser and toner in your daily routine. Milk based cleaners can help keep the skin smooth and prevent dryness. Do not use clay-based masks on the skin as they pull out moisture from the skin.
8. Take care of your hands and feet: The skin on hands is thin and is susceptible to quick damage and so are the heels of feet. Keep them protected by applying moisturizer and oil on them and keeping them covered with gloves and socks.
9. Don't forget the sunscreen: Apply sunscreen every time you step out. Your skin needs protection form sun even when the weather is foggy.
10. Drink water: It will hydrate you from inside out and replenish some of the lost nutrients in the skin.
Also read: Winter Lip Care: The Ultimate Lip Care Routine You Must Follow This Winter For Soft And Healthy Lips
How to choose the right moisturiser?
Your moisturizer is your first line of defense against dry skin. It the artillery that will help you prepare your skin for the winters. It is therefore most important that you select the right kind suitable for your skin. There should be three main ingredients in your winter moisturizer
- Humectants like ceramides, glycerine, sorbitol and hyaluronic acid. These attract moisture to the skin
- Petroleum jelly, silicone lanolin and mineral oils seal the moisture in the skin
- Emollients such as lauric acids, linoleic smooth out the skin by filling in the spaces between skin cells preventing the cracks from appearing.
Use oil based or cream based moisturisers, which are thick in consistency. The thicker the better it will act as a protector. Every skin type is different and not every product might suit you. Consult your dermatologist to make a skin care plan for your skin type. A super oily cream might help with the dry skin but will make the oily skin sticky and shiny. Here are some broad guidelines for every skin type-
- For dry skin, you need a moisturizer rich in hyaluronic acid for its super hydrating properties without making the skin look greasy
- For oily skin, the correct choice is to look for lighter formulas and those who have more have gels and serums in them so that they don't feel too heavy on the skin
- For sensitive skin pick moisturizer that has antioxidants and is fragrance free.
- For combination skin use moisturizer products that don't make your skin feel congested. Invest in a cream or oil based cleanser that is protective but not greasy.
(Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)
Also read: These Natural Ingredients Present In Your Kitchen Will Help You Fight Dry Skin This Winter
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.