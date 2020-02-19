Skincare Tips: Fight Acne, Dry Skin, Itchy Skin And Much More With Tea Tree Oil
Tea tree oil is a popular remedy for skin issues. You can fight multiple skin issues with tea tree oil. Here are few benefits of tea tree oil and know how to use it.
Skincare Tips: Tea tree oil can help you fight various skin issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tea tree oil can help you fight multiple skin issues
- Tea tree oil is loaded with antibacterial properties
- Know the method to use tea tree oil for skin
Several essential oils can offer you multiple skin benefits. You can add essential oils to your skincare routine to fight various multiple skin problems. Tea tree oil is another popular essential oil that is loaded with skin benefits. It is beneficial for your skin, hair as well as nails. It a popular remedy for skin that has been used to fight multiple skin issues for long. You can easily find pure tea tree oil and add it to your skincare routine. It contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Other than skin benefits, tea tree oil is also commonly used for burns, insect bites, boils, infections and many more.
Skincare: Know how to use tea tree oil for skin
You should not apply tea tree oil directly on your skin. Always dilute the oil with a carrier oil. It can be olive oil, coconut oil, almond oil or any other. You should take 1 or 2 drops of tea tree oil and around 12 drops of carrier oil. You should also check the oil first before using it.
1. Tea tree for acne
Tea tree oil is loaded with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. These properties can help you fight acne. It can also reduce acne scars. You can a few drops of tea tree oil to your skin toner or choose face washes or moisturiser with tea tree oil in it.
2. Dry skin
You can fight extreme skin dryness with tea tree oil. After mixing tea tree oil with a carrier oil, apply it on your face to fight dryness. It will also help you reduce dryness and irritation.
Tea tree oil can help you fight itchy skin and infections as well. Application of tea tree oil on cuts and wounds can also speed up the healing. You can also fight dandruff with tea tree oil. Mixing a few drops to your hair oil can help you fight dandruff and other hair issues.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.