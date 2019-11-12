These Natural Ingredients Present In Your Kitchen Will Help You Fight Dry Skin This Winter
Skincare tips: Dry skin is a common issue during the winter season. You need keep moisturisation intact to avoid dry skin during the cold weather. Here are some natural kitchen ingredients which can help you keep dry skin at bay this winter season.
Skincare Tips: You can use kitchen ingredients to fight dryness
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dry skin is a common skin issue faced during winter season
- Do not skip moisturiser in the cold weather
- Milk can help you moisturise skin naturally
The winter season brings many changes and you need to make the necessary changes to keep your skin healthy during the winter season. Dry skin is a common problem faced by many during the winter season. The cold weather can affect your skin in many ways if you do give the required attention to your skin. Moisturiser is an important part of winter skincare routine. You cannot spend a day without applying moisturiser. You even need to re-apply it many times a day. To fight the harsh weather and extreme dryness you must increase the natural moisture of your skin. Many natural ingredients can help you fight dryness.
Skincare tips: Natural ingredients to fight dry skin
1. Aloe vera
Aloe vera gel is the best remedy for most skin issues. It is loaded with skin benefits. You can use aloe vera gel to fight dryness. Extract some fresh ale vera gel and apply it on your skin properly and leave it for few minutes. Later wash it properly. This will nourish your skin and reduce dryness. You can apply aloe vera gel twice a day and you will experience less dryness than usual. It will also help you fight other skin issues.
Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin
2. Honey
Honey is the best natural moisturiser present in your kitchen. You can choose raw honey to fight dryness this winter season. You can mix honey to various face packs or directly use raw honey to fight dryness. It has anti-inflammatory properties as well.
3. Coconut oil
Coconut oil has amazing benefits for skin as well as hair. It can help you fight dryness. You can add coconut oil to your skincare routine. Try a good massage with coconut oil before taking a bath during winter season. This will give you moisturised skin. You can also add coconut oil to your moisturiser.
4. Cucumber
Not just in the summer season, cucumber can be a part of your winter skincare routine. Cucumber will naturally nourish your skin and reduce inflammation. You can use cucumber juice for different purposes. It will also cleanse your skin and give you clear skin.
Also read: Skin Care: Say Goodbye To Skin Problems With Cucumber; These Are The Simplest Methods To Use
5. Milk
Milk is known as the best natural moisturiser. Application of raw milk on the skin can help you reduce skin dryness. You can prepare face packs using milk or simply apply some raw milk with cotton on your skin. Crush some rose leaves and add them to raw milk. Apply this on your face with the help of cotton and keep it for some time. Later wash your skin with water. This will nourish your skin and reduce dryness.
Also read: Winter Hair Care: Hair Problems Giving You A Hard Time? Try These Remedies To Fight Different Winter Related Hair Problem
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.