Tips To Prevent And Manage Eczema Flare Ups
Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is a chronic skin condition that causes redness, dryness, itching, and inflammation. It affects millions of people worldwide, with symptoms often triggered by environmental factors, allergens, stress, or diet. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), eczema cases have been rising due to increased pollution and lifestyle changes. While there is no permanent cure, proper management can help reduce flare-ups and improve skin health. Understanding triggers and following a skin-friendly routine can prevent severe discomfort. In this article, we explore effective tips to prevent and manage eczema flare-ups to keep skin healthy and irritation-free.
Causes of eczema flare-ups
Eczema flare-ups can be caused by various factors. Identifying and avoiding these triggers is crucial for managing the condition.
1. Allergens and irritants
Common allergens such as pollen, pet dander, dust mites, and mould can trigger eczema. Harsh soaps, detergents, and fragrances can also cause skin irritation.
2. Weather changes
Extreme weather conditions, including cold, dry air in winter or excessive heat in summer, can worsen eczema symptoms.
3. Stress and anxiety
Emotional stress weakens the immune system, increasing inflammation and triggering flare-ups.
4. Poor diet
Certain foods, including dairy, nuts, eggs, and processed foods, may contribute to eczema flare-ups in some individuals.
5. Skin infections
Bacterial or fungal infections can make eczema worse by further inflaming the skin.
6. Excessive scratching
Scratching irritated skin can break the protective barrier, making eczema worse and increasing the risk of infection.
Tips to manage eczema flare-ups
To keep eczema under control, follow these essential prevention and management tips.
1. Keep your skin hydrated
Use a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic moisturiser at least twice a day to lock in moisture. Opt for thick creams or ointments like petroleum jelly instead of lotions. Apply moisturiser immediately after bathing to prevent dryness.
2. Use mild and fragrance-free skincare products
Choose gentle, fragrance-free soaps, shampoos, and skincare products. Avoid products with alcohol, sulfates, and artificial colours that can irritate the skin.
3. Take lukewarm showers
Avoid hot water as it strips the skin of natural oils, worsening dryness. Limit shower time to 10–15 minutes and gently pat the skin dry instead of rubbing.
4. Identify and avoid triggers
Keep a diary to track flare-ups and identify potential triggers like specific foods, fabrics, or stress. Avoid direct contact with common allergens such as pollen, dust mites, and pet dander.
5. Wear breathable and soft fabrics
Choose cotton or bamboo fabrics instead of synthetic or woollen materials that may irritate the skin. Wash new clothes before wearing them to remove any harsh chemicals.
6. Manage stress effectively
Practice relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, and yoga. Engage in regular exercise to lower stress and boost overall well-being. Maintain a consistent sleep routine to support immune function and skin health.
7. Follow a balanced diet
Eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, to reduce inflammation. Increase intake of fruits and vegetables packed with antioxidants, including berries, spinach, and carrots. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.
8. Avoid scratching and keep nails short
Keep nails trimmed and smooth to prevent damage to the skin from scratching. Wear cotton gloves at night if scratching occurs while sleeping. Apply a cold compress to itchy areas for immediate relief.
9. Use medicated creams as prescribed
If eczema flare-ups are severe, consult a dermatologist for prescription creams such as corticosteroids or calcineurin inhibitors. Avoid overuse of steroid creams, as long-term use can thin the skin.
10. Improve indoor air quality
Use a humidifier to add moisture to dry indoor air. Keep the house clean and dust-free to reduce allergens. Avoid smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke, as it can worsen eczema symptoms.
Eczema flare-ups can be frustrating, but with the right preventive measures, the condition can be managed effectively. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) emphasises that lifestyle modifications, stress management, and proper nutrition play a vital role in eczema prevention. If symptoms persist or worsen, seeking medical advice is essential.
