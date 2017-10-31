Amazing Tips And Tricks To Live With Eczema
Eczema patients experience a lot of emotional outbreaks.
Skin diseases can be difficult to deal with. Some people are more prone to skin allergies and hence visiting dermatologists and paying their hefty fees can sometimes get too heavy on the pocket. One such skin condition is eczema, a disease which can happen to people of all age groups. Eczema outbreaks usually cause a lot of skin irritation and itchiness that agitate the sufferer. It causes severe mental and physical discomfort and can be very difficult do endure. As the condition usually appears in large batches and is often clearly visible, sufferers also experience a lot of emotional difficulties.
Being a chronic disease, eczema can rarely be cured completely. However, there are effective treatment methods that can ease the symptoms, if not cure the disease on the whole.
Here are a few tips and hacks that can help you live eczema and have a better quality of life:
Watch out for food triggers
Most allergies are related to our food consumption ad eczema is no exception. We might never know what kind of food triggers the condition and cause irritability and itching. So try eating as raw and organic food as possible. Make sure you stay away from adulterated and processed food. Also, try staying away from alcohol, caffeine, meat, gluten and dairy.
Use coconut oil instead of creams
Our mothers have often lectured us about how good coconut oil is for our hair and skin. Those suffering from eczema, watch out for coconut oil as it has some amazing healing powers. Coconut oil contains a very rare substance called lauric acid, which helps in fighting bacteria and microorganisms that can cause skin conditions such as eczema. Substitute all the oils you use in the kitchen with coconut oil too, and also use it as a moisturiser. It soothes the skin and penetrates deeply to protect it from unwanted environmental and chemical damage.
Have lots of Vitamin C
Vitamin C is a great way to protect and nourish your skin and can help fight eczema outbreaks. You can increase your intake of Vitamin C by consuming fruits and vegetables that are rich in Vitamin C. Else, you can purchase Vitamin C supplements too.
Avoid stressing
It can be emotionally disturbing to have a skin that displays such outbreaks every now and then. But do remember that it is not the end of the world and try relaxing as much as possible. Many skin conditions stem from increased stress levels. At times, doctors can diagnose no particular reason for a person to have eczema, as it can be a complete product of stress. So try and calm down as much as possible. Meditate if the need be.
Aloe Vera and Vitamin E
We are all aware of the magical properties of aloe vera. It is an excellent moisturiser and skin-soother. Vitamin E, on the other hand, is used in many beautifying recipes due to its anti-inflammatory properties. You can mix aloe vera and Vitamin C in equal proportions and apply on skin with a cotton pad.
Try the above mentioned tips and feel the difference! It is going to be worth it.