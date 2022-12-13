Home »  Sexual Health »  Male Fertility: Nutritionist Suggests 5 Food Items To Improve Sperm Mobility

Male Fertility: Nutritionist Suggests 5 Food Items To Improve Sperm Mobility

Male Fertility: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a list of foods that can help boost sperm mobility.
Several diet and lifestyle factors affect sperm mobility in men

Sperm mobility is basically the movement of the sperm. It is one of the many components of sperm health that gets tested during sperm analysis. And, poor sperm motility means that the sperm don't swim properly, which eventually leads to male infertility. The exact reason for the decline in poor mobility is not clear, but environmental, nutritional and other factors - in the last few years - have started to come into focus with recent research. Just like every other health issue, diet plays an important role in male fertility as well. And, to give us a clear picture we have nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Male fertility: 5 foods to improve sperm mobility

The health expert first states that male infertility and sperm health are “sensitive topics” and people don't prefer discussing them. Further, she mentions 5 food items that may help in increasing the mobility of sperm.



1.Fenugreek (methi seeds)

Owing to their endless health benefits, fenugreek seeds are a common part of most Indian kitchens. Along with improving sperm mobility, fenugreek seeds aid digestion, and weight loss and also help in controlling cholesterol levels. They are known to decrease insulin resistance and control blood sugar levels in the body.

2.Gooseberry (Amla)

Gooseberry (amla) is the next fruit that can aid the movement of the sperm. But its health benefits are not restricted. Amla helps in improving insulin sensitivity and also regulates blood sugar levels. The vitamin C content boosts immunity.

3.Soaked almonds

It is always better to soak your almonds. Not only do the nuts become easier to chew, but soaking almonds also brings down the phytic acid in almonds that makes the absorption of calcium, zinc and magnesium easier.

4.Garlic

Raw garlic has loads of health benefits to offer. Starting with the ability to reduce common cold symptoms, to manage diabetes and cholesterol, garlic cloves are loaded with antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties.

5.Dried apricots

Dried apricots have a never-ending list of nutrients including fibre, vitamins A, C and E, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and antioxidants. Including the dried version of apricots in the diet will improve the movement of the sperm. In addition, they help in treating anaemia, and eye health along with boosting weight loss and digestion.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

