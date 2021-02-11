Are Soaked Almonds Really Better Than Roasted Ones? Let's Find Out
Almonds: When you soak almonds, the nuts become easier to chew. Soaking almonds also brings down the phytic acid in almonds. Phytic acid can interfere with absorption of calcium, zinc and magnesium.
Have a handful of soaked almonds first thing in the morning
- It is better to have soaked and peeled almonds
- Skin of almonds contain tannins, which can lower their nutritive value
- The skin of almonds also make it difficult to digest them
Almonds benefits: Many a times, you may have heard that soaked almonds are better than roasted almonds or almonds as they are. But why is that? Answering this very common question is nutritionist Pooja Makhija on Instagram. In her reels, she tells whether soaked and peeled almonds are really better than roasted almonds. Now before we go ahead with finding the answer to this, know that almonds are an excellent source of plant-based protein and make for a handy snacking option. They are packed with Vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, magnesium, riboflavin and healthy fats.
What is better: Soaked almonds or roasted almonds?
In her Reels, the Mumbai-based nutritionist informs that the skin of almonds may make it difficult for the body to digest them. Also, the skin contains tannins, which can lower nutrient absorption from almonds.
When you soak almonds, the nuts become easier to chew. Soaking almonds also brings down the phytic acid in almonds. Phytic acid can interfere with absorption of calcium, zinc and magnesium. "Soaked peeled almonds stands a clear winner," writes Makhija.
It was thus right when they said soaked almonds are better. To include them in your daily diet, you can soak a handful them at night and have them first thing in the morning. According to Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, you should have a few soaked almonds and black raisins withing 15 minutes of rising. Not only will it make you feel energetic and help in setting the tone of the day, it will also help in easing PMS symptoms.
From aiding weight loss to providing you with good quality plant protein, the benefits of including almonds in your diet are plenty. Just soak them and have them everyday! Make sure of the portion size though, as almonds, like all other nuts, are high in calories.
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
