Dried Apricots Can Be Your Healthy Snack This Winter: 5 Health Benefits You Cannot Afford To Miss
Are you looking for a healthy snack? Dried apricot can be one of the best options to choose from. Dried apricots are loaded with health benefits. Dried apricot can offer you the goodness of apricot fruit in every season. Here are some health benefits you must know.
Dried apricots can offer you multiple health benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dried apricots can be a perfect evening snack this winter
- Dried apricots are loaded with fiber
- Consumption of dried apricots can help in weight loss
Apricot fruit is a tasty delight that is loaded with nutrients. This amazing fruit contains fibre, vitamin A, C and E, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and antioxidants. Dried apricots are the dry form of apricot fruit which is available throughout the year. Dried apricot can offer you the goodness of apricot in every season. It can be a perfect snack that will offer you multiple health benefits. This winter season you can try dried apricot as a perfect evening snack. Here are some noticeable health benefits dried apricots can offer you.
Health benefits of dried apricots
1. May boost weight loss
Dried apricot is loaded with properties which can help in weight loss. It is loaded with fibre which can keep you full for longer and make you eat less. It is a healthy option to fight hunger pangs. But you need to consume dried apricots in a limited quantity to maintain your overall calorie intake.
2. Helps in treating anemia
Iron is extremely necessary to fight anemia. Dried apricots contain iron as well which is helpful for those suffering from anemia. Adding iron-rich foods is the best way to deal with anemia. Better levels of iron help in proper supply of haemoglobin.
3. Promotes skin health
Some foods are beneficial for your skin, whereas others like oily foods can harm your skin. Apricots are beneficial for your skin. The presence of vitamin C and E in apricots makes is a superfood for skin. You can fight damage from UV rays, pollution or signs of ageing with consumption of apricots.
4. Improves eye health
You might have heard that carrots are amazing for eye health. Both dried apricots and fresh apricots are amazing food for your eye health. You can add a handful of dried apricots to your diet to maintain better eye health.
5. Boost digestion
Fibre plays a crucial role in maintaining proper digestion. Consumption of dried apricots can help you fight constipation as fibre supports healthy bowel movements.
Dried apricots are loaded with multiple nutrients. While adding dried apricots to your diet you need to be careful about the quantity. If you are trying to lose weight you must consult your dietician once about the right quantity of apricots you can consume in a day.
