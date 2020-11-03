Surprising Health Benefits Of Adding Garlic To Your Diet: You Must Know These!
Garlic Health Benefits: These tiny cloves are beneficial in controlling several health conditions. Garlic has a strong flavour that can be added to a variety of foods and drinks. Read here to know some amazing health benefits.
Garlic contains anti-bacterial properties which can help reduce cold symptoms
HIGHLIGHTS
Garlic is commonly used to enhance the flavour of food as well as drinks. This herb provides several health benefits to your body and overall health. Garlic contains manganese, selenium, fibre, copper, potassium, iron and vitamin B6 and C. These small cloves are also loaded with antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties. It is also beneficial for several health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and much more. Garlic can be added to your diet in several ways. Many consume fresh garlic cloves as first thing in the morning. You can also add chopped garlic as a topping on salads and different foods. Here are some notable health benefits of garlic you need to know.
Health benefits of garlic
1. Beneficial for diabetes
Diabetes requires healthy management of blood sugar levels. A healthy and well-balanced diet can help you manage this condition. According to studies, raw garlic may help reduce blood sugar levels. You may seek advice from your doctor before adding garlic to your diabetes diet.
2. Helps fight bad cholesterol
Adding garlic to diet can help you boost heart health by reducing bad cholesterol. Bad cholesterol is deposited inside the arteries which restricts the free flow of blood throughout the body. Adding garlic to diet can fight bad cholesterol levels.
3. Reduces common cold symptoms
Garlic is anti-bacterial properties that can assist in reducing cold and flu symptoms. Sipping warm garlic tea can give you relief. You can boil crushed garlic cloves and some ginger in a cup of water and drink this tea after adding some honey to it. This remedy will reduce cold and flu symptoms.
4. Regulates blood pressure
High blood pressure significantly increases the risk of heart disease. According to studies, garlic reduces blood pressure. Prepare a fiber-rich salad and add some chopped garlic to it. You can also add garlic to your soups and other recipes.
