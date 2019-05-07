Is It Safe To Have Sex During Your Periods? Our Gynaecologist Tells The Do's And Don'ts
Engaging in sexual intercourse is natural, normal, important and one of the greatest pleasures that life offers us. Having said that, there are a lot of do's and don'ts that govern this natural instinct. Period sex is often considered difficult by couples. Contrary to the popular belief that sex during periods is not safe or healthy, you will be surprised to know that period sex is actually therapeutic and. It can help in reducing period cramps and reduce PMS symptoms.
Hormones, endorphins and stress busting chemicals that get released after having sex and orgasm actually help in improving menstrual cramps. Some may be scared about catching an infection during periods, or may worry about how it will affect one's health. While others avoid period sex thinking it will be too messy. There is no denying the fact that it's messy but it actually offers a few advantages. Experts have a different take on this topic and encourage having sex any day even when you have periods.
Do's and don'ts of period sex you must know
1. Sex during periods can reduce stomach cramps: Many women experience mild to severe stomach cramps during periods. Release of prostaglandins during periods is the reason for stomach cramps or period pain. An unhealthy lifestyle, lack of exercise, smoking and alcohol consumption may also contribute to period pain. Orgasms reduce the number of prostaglandins and hence reduce cramping pain. Additionally, the oxytocin and endorphins released during an orgasm act as painkillers and reduce period pain.
2. Use condoms to prevent infections: Condoms offer protection to women during periods. Using condom while having sex during periods can prevent infections, the risks of which are usually higher during periods. The male partner's risk of infection is not higher because you are menstruating unless you already suffer from an infection.
3. Communicate with your partner: A lot of women don't feel comfortable during periods. The key to enjoying a good period sex is good communication with your partner. Communicate your apprehensions and areas of discomfort, sore breasts for instance. Don't worry about the mess, use ample towels to protect the bed/couch etc. These can be washed later on. If the prospect of a laundry load is too much, menstrual caps/discs are available. These help in holding the bleeding and can be kept in place for around 12 hours and are great for mess-free period sex. Most people will worry about a safe position for period sex, any position that you and your partner are comfortable with is ok.
So, don't let those five or so days put a halt to your sex life. Many will vouch that the best sex they have had is period sex.
(Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF specialist at Cocoon Fertility)
