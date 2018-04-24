ASK OUR EXPERTS

Women's Health »  Premenstrual Syndrome: 7 Signs And Symptoms Of PMS

Premenstrual Syndrome: 7 Signs And Symptoms Of PMS

Premenstrual Syndrome refers to a group of emotional, physical, psychological symptoms experienced by a woman after ovulation.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 24, 2018 06:02 IST
3-Min Read
Premenstrual Syndrome: 7 Signs And Symptoms Of PMS

Premenstrual syndrome typically comes to end with menstruation

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 90% of all women women report experiencing PMS symptoms
  2. PMS symptoms take place in a predictable pattern
  3. One of the most important symptoms of PMS is breast pain

Premenstrual Syndrome or PMS refers to a group of emotional, physical, psychological symptoms experienced by a woman after ovulation. This typically comes to end with menstruation. 90% of all women women report experiencing these symptoms at least once during their reproductive years. These symptoms last for as long as 11 days before menstruation and go away as soon as periods begin. PMS symptoms are normal and nothing to worry about. Only when these symptoms start affecting some aspect of your life should you worry about them.

PMS symptoms take place in a predictable pattern. They vary from person to person. You can experience physical and psychological changes and the intensity of these changes are likely to be mild or extreme.

Also read: Debunking Popular Myths About Menstruation

We have compiled a list of the 7 most common symptoms of PMS. Take a look.

1. Breast pain

One of the most important symptoms of PMS is breast pain. You are likely to experience swelling and tenderness which is likely to be anything, from mild to severe and can worsen right before your period. The symptoms are likely to be worse in women of the childbearing ages. You are likely to experience fullness in the breast tissue, accompanied by a heavy and dull pain.

2. Mood swings

Mood swings are experienced by almost all women when they are PMSing. You may feel happy at one moment and start crying at the other. Anxiety and crying spells are common in PMS moodiness.

Also read: Menstrual Cramps: Can Brownies Curb The Pain; 7 Best Foods You Must Try

3. Fatigue

Physical exhaustion, tiredness, fatigue and problem in sleeping are likely to happen when you are PMSing. To rectify this, you can do some exercises. It will improve the symptoms for you. Avoid taking medication during this time.

4. Cravings

When your time of the month is around the corner your eating habits are likely to change. PMS symptoms can give your some sweet and salty cravings. You may wish to fill up on sweets, chocolates, cakes, ice creams and some salty foods as well. Conversely, you may even experience a loss of appetite due to abdominal disturbances.

RELATED STORIES

6 Ways To Get Rid Of PMS

PMS is that unfriendly acquaintance that visit a selective few women every month and leave her with utter discomfort. For those victims of PMS, here's a list of minor lifestyle alterations that you can use in order to lower the discomfort.

Smoking may trigger PMS

Young women who smoke are prone to develop premenstrual syndrome (PMS), especially symptoms like backaches, bloating, breast tenderness & acne.


Also read: Common Mistakes Women Make During Their Periods: Tips For A Healthy Menstrual Cycle

5. Cramping

Cramping takes place when you are menstruating and before that as well. If you have PMS, you are likely to experience dysmenorrhea. In this condition, cramps may take place two days before the period and can reduce during your period, when the blood flow reduces.

6. Bloating

If you are dealing with PMS, you are likely to feel bloated for the initial few days. This can kill your appetite for some time. The bloating may come back to normal when your period comes to an end.


Also read: 6 Ways To Get Rid Of PMS

7. Nausea

Nausea is a slightly uncommon symptom. Even if your period is delayed by a couple of days, you must not expect digestive distress. However, in some cases, you are likely to deal with nausea along with other PMS symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



