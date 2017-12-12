Eat Dry Fruits To Reduce Risks Of Cardiovascular Diseases, Says Study
The study examined the effect of nut consumption on inflammatory biomarkers and endothelial function associated with cardiovascular disease.
Eating dry fruits reduces risks of cardiovascular diseases
HIGHLIGHTS
- Consuming 18 to 85 grams of nuts can be beneficial for hearth health.
- Dried fruits are a rich source of good fat and calories.
- Nuts can help in reducing risks of cardiovascular diseases.
Love munching on dry fruits as part of in-between meals hunger pangs? Well, it is great if you do because it can help in reducing risks of cardiovascular diseases. A study funded by International Nut and Dried Fruits Council (INC) says that eating dry fruits has various benefits on human health. The study was done to examine the effect of nut consumption on inflammatory biomarkers and endothelial function associated with cardiovascular disease. The study also analysed the effect of total nut intake on heart health.
The study has been published in the BMJ Open journal. It was released after reviewing around 36 articles that described 32 studies. The study states that nuts were consumed in quantities of 18 to 85 grams in a day or according to a specific percentage of the dietary energy. This implies that every participant consumed nuts in different quantities.
The study revealed that nuts consumption had a positive impact on the flow-mediated dilation, which is a measure of the endothelial function. Any dysfunction in the endothelial health and function were associated with cardiovascular disease. The study findings were in accordance with those observed by the European Food Safety Authority in 2011 which claimed that 'Walnuts contribute to the improvement of the elasticity of blood vessels'.
Experts mention that the research helps in identifying mechanisms through which nuts contribute to reducing risk of cardiovascular disease and helps in improving condition of the heart.
Here are some of the other health benefits of consuming nuts:
- They are rich in fiber which helps in smooth digestion.
- Many nuts are rich in antioxidants that helps in fighting heart disease, cancer, osteoporosis, diabetes, cancer and degenerative diseases of the brain.
- They are good sources of vitamins, iron, magnesium, potassium and calcium.
- Dried fruits are a natural source of energy for athletes.
(With inputs from the press release by INC)
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------