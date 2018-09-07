Happy Birthday Mira Rajput Kapoor! Here Are Some Tips For The Newest Mommy Of Bollywood
Happy birthday Mira Rajput Kapoor! Here are some health care tips for the newest mom of Bollywood to improve her immunity and take utmost care of her post-pregnancy health.
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor name their son Zain Kapoor
HIGHLIGHTS
- New mommies should eat foods rich in Vitamin C and zinc
- They should work towards bonding with their baby
- Getting adequate sleep is important for new mothers
It is Mira Rajput Kapoor's birthday today, the newest second-time mom in Bollywood. The 24-year-old wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was blessed with a baby boy on September 5. Their 2-year old daughter Misha is now the elder sister of a just born baby brother, Zain Kapoor, and its a joyous moment for the Kapoor and Rajput clan. Though Mira is a second time mom and already has the experience of being a mother, each pregnancy is unique and has its own challenges. What is important is for the mother to take utmost care of herself to be able to regain her immunity and strength post pregnancy. So on her special day, we share some health care tips for women post delivery. Keep reading..
Health care tips for new moms on Mira Rajput Kapoor's birthday
1. Improve your immunity: Changes in immunity during pregnancy begin in the very first trimester itself. Being sleep-deprived after pregnancy further weakens the immune system. New moms should strengthen their defense against cold and other bodily invaders by eating healthy and nutritious foods and doing some exercise.
2. Get adequate sleep: Sleep gets compromised for new moms. It is important that you make amends in your schedule and get some sleep new mothers. Getting adequate sleep can be even more difficult for second-time mothers. It is a common scenario that the elder child feels neglected after the second baby. Mothers need to work towards maintaining a balance and giving time to both their children. They can ask a family member to take care of the baby for an hour or so, while they take a nap. Mothers can get their sleep time and baby's sleep time in sync so that they are able to get proper sleep as well. If the younger one is sleeping and the is not sleepy, it is probably the best time to devote to the elder child.
3. Take a proper diet: New mommies should include calcium in their diet for healthy breastfeeding. Also, foods rich in iron are important for new mothers. These include legumes like beans and kidney beans, which are also a good source of protein. You can include yogurt in your diet for stimulating immune cells. Foods rich in Vitamin C and zinc can also be helpful. Breastfeeding mothers must include some essential superfoods in their diet. These foods help in getting adequate supply of breastmilk for the baby. Eggs, leafy green vegetables and nuts and seeds can help in improving mother's health and provide adequate supply of breastmilk for the baby.
4. Get all vaccinations: Vaccinations are extremely important for newborns. Both parents should make note of which vaccination needs to be taken at which time and ensure that the baby gets all important vaccinations. Parents should avoid missing vaccination as they are extremely important for the health of the baby. Here are some important vaccines for your newborn.
5. Bond with the baby: Bonding with the baby can happen in many ways. Touching your newborn, taking care of your newborn and feeding your newborn are all ways to bond with him/her. Rocking the baby and stroking the baby can help in establishing a healthy relationship between the mother and the baby. Bonding with the baby can also be done by talking to the baby and making eye contact. Other ways of bonding include sleeping next to the baby. Bonding is important as it gives the baby a sense of security. It makes the mother feel connected with the newest member of the family. At times, bonding with the baby can take some time. It may not be as immediate and may grow over time. Wait until your baby gives you a wide, toothless smile and that will be the exact moment which will tell you have bonded with your baby.
6. Maintain proper hygiene: Maintaining good hygiene is important after pregnancy. Mothers should with soap and hot water after diapering the baby and use hand sanitisers regularly. Their nails should be chopped to avoid hurting the baby. Houses should be kept clean and sanitised, especially the bedroom. Tie your hair while breastfeeding the baby.
7. Laugh more: New mommies should laugh more (everyone should for that matter). Laughing can boost working of natural killer cells and help in fighting infections such as cold in new mothers.
8. Exercise: It might not be easy to begin exercise routine after pregnancy. Every pregnancy and delivery are different. So before beginning with any workout regime, mothers should check with their doctor about the effective exercises post delivery. In case there is heavy bleeding, headaches, soreness or any other unusual symptom after exercising, the doctor should be contacted immediately. New mothers can begin with walking, it is a convenient way to ease into exercising. They can then progress towards deep belly breathing, abdominal contraction, headlifts, shoulder lifts and some yoga.
Happy birthday Mira Rajput Kapoor! Warm wishes and good health to you and your younger one!
