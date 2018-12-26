Wishing Sultan Of B-Town A Very Happy Birthday! Salman Khan's Secret To Well-Toned Body Revealed!
The heartthrob and nation's Tiger turns 53 today and it is unbelievable! Mumbai-based celebrity trainer Vinod Channa tells us that Salman Khan is indeed a fan of being fit and staying in shape. The trainer gives us an insight into the workout routine of the actor.
Cycling, jogging and strenuous weight training is what the actor swears by, informs Vinod.
The heartthrob and nation's Tiger turns 53 today and it is unbelievable! Yes, the very handsome and talented actor Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan, popularly known as Salman Khan is well-known for his dance moves, actions and blockbuster movies. Salman Khan continues to win the hearts of many even today. The actor is also a fitness enthusiast who, according to sources, usually likes working out alone, without a trainer or a fitness expert.
Mumbai-based celebrity trainer Vinod Channa tells us that Salman Khan is indeed a fan of being fit and staying in shape. The trainer gives us an insight into the workout routine of the actor. "The actor surely believes in a healthy and a disciplined lifestyle," says Vinod, while also claiming that Salman Khan does all the action in the movies all by himself.
Cycling, jogging and strenuous weight training is what the actor swears by, informs Vinod.
Glimpses of Salman's muscular body were seen in films like Wanted, Veer, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger and Sultan to name a very few. Vinod Channa, who is responsible for some of the fittest bodies in B-town, like John Abraham, Arjun Rampal, Shilpa Shetty and Harshvardhan Rane to name a very few, further informs, "Salman Khan loves cycling and is often seen cycling in the streets of Bandra. He can cycle for about ten to twenty kilometers easily. On days, when the actor cannot take out time for workouts, he simply goes for cycling. Also, the actor believes in adding fun while working out. For instance, even if he wants to go to his farmhouse for a party, he instead prefers cycling."
According to Vinod, Salman Khan never skips his workout sessions. The actor apparently follows a strict diet regime and includes various forms of fitness in his routine, like jogging or running on the treadmill for an hour or so. Regularity is the key that Salman Khan follows. Strenuous weight training sessions help him have a toned body and strong muscles, Vinod says. Consistency and discipline are probably the virtues which can be credited to the actor's numerous action blockbusters. To conclude trainer Vinod Channa said, "Regular physical activity is extremely important in all the walks of life. Exercise is more important than following a strict diet."
Apart from the strict diet, he even jogs on the treadmill for about one hour. It is because of his sincere dedication, strict workout routines and constant effort that the actor is able to do all those action blockbusters.
More power to you on your 53rd birthday, Salman Khan!
