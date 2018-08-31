Jennifer Lawrence Just Revealed Her Diet Secret; Her Mantra For Staying In Shape Will Surprise You
Jennifer Lawrence does not believe in starving yourself for staying in shape
HIGHLIGHTS
- Jennifer Lawrence does not starve herself to stay in shape
- She eats what she wants
- She finds it easier to work harder in gym than refraining from eating
Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence took fans by surprise when she revealed that she isn't too strict about what she eats and believes in eating whatever she wants. Jennifer Lawrence has previously been outspoken about what she eats and the things she doesn't pay too much to heed to for staying in shape. Being an actress, it is imperative for her to exercise a little more than others. Bu this is on the basis of how Jennifer Lawrence wants to look and fit in her clothes. Additionally, Jennifer is also someone who finds it easy to put extra effort in working out as compared to putting extra efforts in restricting herself to eat.
Being on a weight loss regime doesn't mean that you need to starve yourself. It is not necessary to refrain from eating all foods which you think are going to make you gain weight. Health coach Luke Coutinho regularly shares weight loss and living healthy tips on his social media handles. He is of the belief that people are now going back to eating traditional foods and traditional cooking methods.
Eating local and seasonal is something which can help in achieving good health and weight loss, when combined with regular exercise. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar - who also regularly shares health tips on her social media - is of the belief that the focus should be on eating clean, healthy, wholesome, local and seasonal foods. Eliminating food groups like carbs or fats from your diet, in the name of weight loss, is going to end up creating nutrition deficiencies in the body.
Restricting yourself from eating certain food groups can result in cravings, which can further interfere with your weight loss regime. City-based nutritionist Pooja Malhotra believes that in order to lose weight, you need to eat wholesome foods and eat small and frequent meals. Eating 3 big meals is not going to be that helpful in weight loss, believes Pooja. Also, you need to keep in mind the time at which you are eating your breakfast and dinner in order to lose weight efficiently.
Kudos to Jennifer Lawrence for setting an example that starving yourself is not necessary to lose weight!
