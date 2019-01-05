Wishing Deepika Padukone A Very Happy Birthday! Here's A Sneak Peek Into Some Fitness Secrets Of Our New Bride
Happy birthday Deepika Padukone! The fitness queen Deepika Padukone turns 33 today and has been seen been sweating it out incessantly in the gym a number of times. Let us have a look at the variety of exercises that the actress includes in her workout routine.
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone tries to add fun while working out.
When it comes to epic movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmavati, a lot goes into the making of these blockbuster movies. Not only the grand sets, appealing costumes and décor but also the amount of efforts that the actor puts into performing these challenging roles. The bride of the year Deepika Padukone is one such actress who leaves no stone unturned when it comes to performing the lead roles. Proving just how dedicated one has to be to match the strength of a lead character of a valorous queen, Deepika Padukone makes sure that her workout regime and diet plan is on point. Well! After all it is not easy to maintain those lean, long legs and slim waistline. The fitness queen turns 33 today and has been seen been sweating it out incessantly in the gym a number of times. Let us have a look at the variety of exercises that the actress includes in her workout routine.
When we say the actress sweats it out in the gym, we literally mean that. Her Instagram post is a proof that the actress performs the strenuous exercise Pilates. In the post we can see the exercise requires a lot of upper body strength, core activation, balance and coordination. But the actress continues to perform the exercise with all her dedication. Pilates is a challenging workout which offers several health benefits. Some of them include better posture, increased flexibility and strengthening the core muscles.
Deepika Padukone, like many other actresses tries to add fun while working out. She includes a variety of exercises in her workout regime. This includes climbing the stairs swiftly, headstand and Thera band. Soon after her wedding, she posted a video where she was seen climbing the stairs and simply enjoying working out. Climbing stairs can help improve the agility, speed, muscle power and plyometric skills. In addition, it is beneficial for strong bones, weight loss, and healthy heart and boosts stamina.
In one of her Instagram posts the actress was also seen performing the Sirsasana or headstand. This is an awesome yoga pose and requires a lot of practice. This yoga pose can help flush out the toxins from the body, aids in digestion and strengthens the neck, spine shoulders and arms.
Another fun workout which the actress adds in her fitness routine is Thera band exercise. Extremely simple and an effective workout, it mainly focuses on the muscles. We could see this from the excitement that the actress shows while doing this exercise. Moreover, this resistance training helps in losing fat, improves the stamina and is a full-body workout.
For all those who think it is necessary to starve to maintain a perfect toned body, Deepika Padukone proves it wrong. The actress also posted where she was having spaghetti noodles for lunch. This shows the actress eats whatever she likes and whenever she wants. But she never fails to miss her workouts which are of utmost importance.
We wish Dippy a very happy birthday! Lots of good luck and warm wishes, from us to you!
