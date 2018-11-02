You Might Not Know These Possible Reasons For Testicular Pain
Testicular pain has a number of possible causes. Injury to the testicles can cause pain but the testicular pain is often a result of medical issues that require treatment. These include damage to scrotum caused by diabetic neuropathy, epididymis or inflammation of testicles.
Pain in the testicles can be caused by a minor injury
Testicular pain is one thing that most men experience a lot and most of them ignore it although they should should not. Testicular pain has many reasons, a minor injury to the testicles are very painful as they are very sensitive. Testicles are egg shape male reproductive organ located in the scrotum. Pain in the testicles can be caused by a minor injury but the reason for the testicular pain should be evaluated. Testicular pain has a number of possible causes. Injury to the testicles can cause pain but the testicular pain is often a result of medical issues that require treatment. These include damage to scrotum caused by diabetic neuropathy, epididymis or inflammation of testicles.
9 possible reasons for testicular pain:
1. Start of Testes:
Torrision of testes is also known as testicular testes. Torrision of testes when testes rotates, it twists the cord supplying the blood to the loose bag of skin beneath the penis. As a result, blood flow is affected and the tissues in the testes start to die. Pain and swelling of the scrotal sac are the main symptoms of testicular testes.
2. Orchitis:
Orchitis is inflammation of testicles. It is caused by either bacteria or a virus. Both testicles may be affected by the orchitis at the same time. However, the symptoms usually appear in just one testicle. The kind of testicle inflammation is often associated with mumps virus. Pain in the testicle and groin is the primary symptom of orchitis. Some other symptoms are tenderness in the scrotum, pain urination, pain ejaculation, a swollen scrotum, blood in semen, enlarged prostate, fever, and others.
3. Epididymitis:
Epididymitis is inflammation of the epididymis. The epididymitis is a tube located at the back of the testicles that stores and carries sperm. When this tube gets swollen, it can cause pain in the testicles. Epididymitis can affect men of any age but usually of 14-35 years. It is usually caused by a bacterial infection or a sexually transmitted disease (STD). Epididymitis may begin with only a few symptoms but can get worse if left untreated. Symptoms of epididymitis are low grade fever, pain in the pelvic area, redness and warmth in the scrotum, pain during sexual intercourse, blood in the semen, and others.
4. Prostatitis:
The prostate is a small gland under located under the bladder in men. This gland produces a fluid that makes up 50 to 75 percent of semen. Prostatitis is inflammation in the prostate gland. The inflammation may spread around the area around your prostate. There are two types of prostatitis: chronic prostatitis and acute prostatitis. The symptoms of prostatitis depend onwhether it is chronic or acute. Symptoms for acute bacterial prostatitis are like fever, chills, pain in the lower abdomen, pain with urination and symptoms for acute bacterial prostatitis will be the same but will less severe.
5. Kidney stones
Kidney stones are solid masses made of crystals. Usually, kidney stones originate in your kidney. However, they can develop anyone in your urinary tract which consists of kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. Kidney stones are one of the most painful medical conditions. The causes of kidney stones vary according to the type of kidney stones. Not all kidney stones are made up of same crystals. The different types of kidney stones include: calcium, uric acid, struvite and cystine.
6. Mumps
Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus that passes from a person to another person from saliva, nasal secretion and close personal contact. The condition primarily affect salivary gland which are responsible for producing saliva. There are three sets of salivary glands on each side of your face, located behind and below your ears. The hallmark symptom of mumps is swelling of salivary glands. Some other symptoms of mumps are fatigue, body aches, headache, loss of appetite, low grade fever, and etc. symptoms of mumps usually appear within two weeks of exposure to the virus. A high fever of 103°F with swelling of the salivary glands follow over the next few days.
7. Chronic prostatitis:
The prostate is a mall gland under located under the bladder in men. This gland produces a fluid that makes up 50 to 75 percent of semen. Prostatitis is inflammation in the prostate gland. The inflammation may spread around the area around your prostate. Prostatitis is caused by bacterial infections but in many cases cause is not known. When chronic prostatitis is caused by bacterial infections, it is treated by antibiotics. When cause is unknown, treatment is may be best course of action. Even when the condition can't be cured, men who receive treatment are usually able to find relief from the symptom. Types of chronic prostatitis are chronic bacterial prostatitis and chronic pelvic pain syndrome.
8. Chronic non-bacterial prostatitis:
Chronic nonbacterial prostatitis is also known as chronic pelvic pain syndrome. It is a common condition that affects men. It causes pain and inflammation in the prostate, pelvic and the lower urinary tract. The prostate gland is located below the bladder in men. It produces fluid that helps to transports the sperm. Symptoms of chronic nonbacterial prostatitis are difficulty urinating, blood in semen, pain or burn during urination, pain during ejaculation, sexual dysfunction, and etc.
9. Polyarteritis Nodosa:
Polyarteritis Nodosa (PAN) is a condition that causes swollen arteries. It primarily affects small and medium arteries, which can become inflamed and damaged. This disease is a serious one for the blood vessels caused by immune system malfunction. It's treatment is crucial and there's a risk of serious complications for the men who have it and don't medicate it. PAN ultimately affects all organs, includes skin. It also affects central nervous system. The symptoms for polyarteritis Nodosa are decrease in appetite, sudden weight loss, abdominal pain, fever, muscle and joint pain.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
